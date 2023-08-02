4 replacements if Randy Orton doesn't return at WWE SummerSlam – 37-year-old star set to come back after serious injury?

WWE fans predict Randy Orton's potential return prior to every big premium live event. Be it WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, or even the upcoming SummerSlam event set to take place in Detroit. Many hope to see him aid Matt Riddle against Imperium. Doing so would even up the odds for Drew McIntyre when he clashes with Gunther.

A serious back injury has kept Orton out of action, with The Viper last competing on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown over a year ago on May 20th, 2022. He and Riddle lost to The Usos in a Winner Takes All Unification Match.

It was later revealed that the multi-time World Champion had back surgery. Despite the severity of the injury, fans have been wishing for his speedy recovery and return. Unfortunately, it appears that he won't be back for SummerSlam in Detroit.

According to Fightful Select, The Viper is yet to resume bumping or hitting the ropes, meaning an in-ring return is virtually out of the question. This may disappoint some fans who were expecting him to appear. Thankfully, the company may have a few other returns or surprises up their sleeve to make up for it.

Below are four replacements if Randy Orton doesn't return at WWE SummerSlam:

#4 Kofi Kingston is rumored to be returning to WWE

Kofi Kingston is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the world. Having been with the promotion for over 15 years, he has become one of the company's most decorated stars. Kingston is even a former WWE Champion.

Unfortunately, Kofi is another star who has fallen prey to the injury bug. He last appeared in a match back on February 24th of this year. He ultimately defeated LA Knight, but had to take time away and recover. He even missed WrestleMania.

Given that Imperium were trying to bully Xavier Woods at one point, Kofi returning alongside Woods to even the odds for Drew McIntyre could be an exciting way to return. While most assume Matt Riddle would be involved, hence the link to Orton, he could be left out altogether in favor of two-thirds of The New Day.

#3 Ilja Dragunov could target Gunther

Ilja Dragunov in action at Halloween Havoc 2022

Ilja Dragunov is one of WWE's most intense superstars. Despite not being of large stature, he always delivers the goods in the ring. He matches up well with big men, cruiserweights, and everybody in between.

The Mad Dragon is being discussed by many WWE fans thanks to his constant intensity and incredible matches. His latest showcase came at NXT's Great American Bash where he and Carmelo Hayes put on an absolute classic.

Fans are hoping that Ilja is main-roster bound. If he is, he would be the perfect person to even the odds with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. If the return of The Original Bro's best friend, Randy, doesn't work out, Gunther's greatest rival from NXT UK could be the perfect replacment.

#2 Big E could shockingly return from his neck injury

Kofi Kingston isn't the only member of The New Day out of action with an injury. Unfortunately, Big E has been away from WWE for quite some time due to an extremely serious accident.

Big E and Kofi Kingston battled Ridge Holland and Sheamus on WWE SmackDown back on March 11th, 2022. Big E took a Belly-To-Belly Overhead Suplex on the floor and landed badly, ultimately breaking his neck.

There's no guarantee that the powerful former World Champion will ever return to the ring. Still, many are hopeful he'll appear. Just like with Kofi earlier in this list, he could return to confront Imperium. Could fans see The New Day vs. Imperium on Monday Night RAW moving forward? If Big E returns at SummerSlam, it is quite possible.

#1 Instead of a return, Matt Riddle could shockingly turn heel on Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

This article has covered potential returns and call ups from WWE NXT to make up for Randy Orton likely not appearing at SummerSlam to aid Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre. While each option is exciting, a different route could be taken entirely.

Instead of a return or debut, a major moment could see Matt Riddle shockingly turning heel and attacking Drew. The Original Bro could even potentially cost the former WWE Champion the Intercontinental Championship.

Riddle hasn't yet turned heel since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, so the change could be extremely effective. Beyond that, it would give McIntyre a reason to lose to Gunther while setting The Scottish Cyborg up for a new feud. In the end, everybody wins.

