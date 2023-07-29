4 Replacements for Rey Mysterio in LWO following SmackDown injury

On SmackDown this week, Rey Mysterio faced Santos Escobar to determine who would challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. While Mysterio gave the match his best shot, he, unfortunately, ended up on the losing side as the match had to be called off due to his injury.

During the match, Escobar launched himself from between the ropes and took out Rey Mysterio. This seemed to injure the 34-year wrestling veteran. While the extent of Mysterio's injury is unknown, it looks like he will be out for quite a while. In such a scenario, the Latino World Order will look for a replacement till the Hall of Famer recovers.

In this article, we will look at four wrestlers who could replace Rey Mysterio in LWO:

#4. Angel Garza might replace Rey Mysterio

Over the years, Angel Garza has cemented himself as one of the most talented wrestlers in WWE. While he seems to have a lot of potential, unfortunately, he hasn't been booked to the best of his abilities. This is where WWE could take a chance and push him into the spotlight.

Garza could serve as Mysterio's replacement considering he will bring much energy to the faction. Another advantage for LWO in having Garza is that he knows how to compete in a team. Also, the 30-year-old's connection with Zelina Vega should make him an easy recruit for the stable.

#3. Carlito

At Backlash this year, Carlito returned to save LWO from an assault by Judgment Day. Carlito's appearance was marked by a massive pop from the crowd. After the event, multiple reports claimed that the 44-year-old had signed a full-time deal with WWE.

If so, this would be the best time for Carlito to make his WWE return. The former Intercontinental Champion could add much to LWO and SmackDown. The younger members of the Latino World Order could benefit a lot from the experience of Carlito.

#2. Primo

Carlito's brother Primo could be another possible option LWO could look at. He, too, has a lot of experience in wrestling. The 40-year-old spent 13 years of his wrestling career in WWE. Primo certainly knows a lot about the Stamford-based promotion.

Currently, Primo is signed to the World Wrestling Council. The former Tag Team Champion began his run with the promotion after WWE released him in 2020, citing budget cuts. However, considering Triple H brought back so many released talents, seeing Primo make a comeback won't be a surprise.

#1. Savio Vega

Among the many qualities Rey Mysterio possesses, the main qualities LWO will miss is the experience and leadership he carries. If the faction wants the same qualities in their replacement for Mysterio, Puerto Rican legend Savio Vega can be their man.

Having aligned with the likes of Razor Ramon in his 35-year wrestling career, Vega knows what it takes to succeed in a team. If the 58-year-old joins LWO as Mysterio's replacement, it will be interesting to see what the faction achieves under his leadership.

