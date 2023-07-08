Wrestling executive confirms WWE has re-signed former 4-time champion; high-profile match canceled

Great North Wrestling EVP Jack Kilby recently confirmed that Carlito has re-signed with WWE.

Over the past few years, Carlito made a few sporadic WWE appearances. Last May, he returned at Backlash in Puerto Rico to help Bad Bunny in his San Juan Street Fight match against Damian Priest. The former Intercontinental Champion received a big pop from the crowd in attendance. Rumors have since suggested that he re-signed with the Stamford-based company.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Kilby disclosed that he had Carlito booked for a GNW show. However, he had to cancel it after the 44-year-old re-signed with WWE.

"The issue with Carlito was after the tremendous ovation that he received in the Backlash pay-per-view, I would say he had the pop of the night there, and just tremendous physical condition along with his charisma that he's always brought to the table, it was kind of a race for the indies to sign Carlito for an appearance before what a lot considered was inevitable would happen and that would be re-signing with WWE. And unfortunately by the time we locked him down for September the 15th. We went through the process of arranging his appearance. He was going to be in a high-profile match," he said.

Kilby added:

"And to his credit, as soon as he found out that the ink was dry on the Titan Sports contract, he said that he would love to do the show and would love to work for Great North Wrestling in the future should the opportunity present itself. But he'd be in a breach of contract if he didn't pull out, which everybody understands that that's bigs, that's where the money's made, and this is an industry where money is the final arbiter. So, no hard feelings at all. He gave us plenty of notice." [5:16 - 6:41]

Carlito recently addressed possibly returning to WWE

Carlito initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. The Puerto Rican star spent about seven years as an active competitor, during which he held the Intercontinental Title, United States Championship, WWE Tag Team Title, and World Tag Team Championship. However, he was released from his contract in 2010.

In a recent interview with Attitude Era, Carlito addressed possibly returning to the Stamford-based company.

"Again, it's not up to me. It's up to them. Yeah, I'm willing to do something, but like I said, it's really up to them. It's really their call, not mine," he said.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

