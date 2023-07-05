"It's just like a curse" - Ex-WWE star hated having an on-screen romance with Trish Stratus

Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently disclosed that he hated his on-screen romances with Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson.

After spending about a year in developmental, Carlito moved to the main roster in 2004. Over the next six years, the 44-year-old was involved in several storylines, including two on-screen romances with WWE Hall of Famers Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus.

During a recent interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, the former United States Champion revealed that he was not a fan of being in on-screen relationships with female co-workers. He also disclosed that he hated his brief on-screen link-ups with Stratus and Wilson in 2006 and 2007.

"I'm not even sure how [the storylines came about]. I hated them personally. Not because of the girls, don't get me wrong, I enjoyed that part. It was great, you know, being able to be paired with them. But just a good guy with a girl for me is always like, 'Oh, it's just like a curse.' Like, there's just no reason for it. There's no dynamic that makes you look like a babyface, you know what I mean? I just dreaded being babyface at the time. I just thought it was too early for me to turn. So, I think that's why I was against that babyface turn." [18:00 - 18:29]

Carlito helped Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

After spending nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company, Carlito was released from his contract in May 2010 due to violating the Wellness policy and his subsequent refusal to attend rehab.

Since then, Carlito has made several sporadic appearances. The 44-year-old participated in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. He also wrestled on Monday Night RAW the following night. In May 2023, he appeared at Backlash to help Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight on his home island of Puerto Rico.

