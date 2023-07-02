Former Intercontinental Champion could be returning to WWE after more than 13 years, speculates Teddy Long (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has seemingly confirmed the rampant rumors of Carlito possibly signing on the dotted line with WWE.

It's no secret that over the last few weeks, it has been heavily rumored that the 44-year-old was on his way back to the global juggernaut. His surprise appearance at Backlash 2023 generated a monster pop from the rabid Puerto Rico crowd, indicating the star's popularity. Carlito was previously signed to the company between 2003 and 2010, achieving considerable success.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long said he was booked to appear at an independent show in August featuring Carlito. However, Long later received a call from the promoter, saying the former Intercontinental Champion wouldn't appear at the show anymore as he was now with WWE.

"I think it could be true because I'm down in Oklahoma City on August 5th, and I was on a show with Carlito. And the promoter called me today and told me they had booked someone else in his place because he's now working for WWE," said Teddy Long. [1:54 - 2:11]

Carlito recalls his memorable WWE debut

Carlito had one of the most memorable main roster debuts in WWE history, as he defeated John Cena in his very first match and won the United States Championship in 2004.

In an interview a couple of months back, the 44-year-old recalled the bout, saying he couldn't have dreamt of a better introduction in the promotion.

"It was great to go out there and win your very first match. Not only that to win your very first match against John Cena and win a championship. I mean, you can't ask for a better debut than that," said Carlito.

It remains to be seen how the global juggernaut will reintroduce the veteran performer if the rumors of his return are accurate.

