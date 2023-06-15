4-time champion reportedly re-signs with WWE 

Over the past year, many former WWE Superstars have returned to the company and have been met with huge applause. Another star who has reportedly re-signed with the pro wrestling juggernaut is Carltio.

After working for World Wrestling Entertainment for 10 years, Carlito became a popular star amongst fans due to his gimmick of spitting apples in the faces of his opponents.

According to a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio, the 44-year-old may be returning on a full-time basis after he recently canceled an upcoming independent booking.

"He (Carlito) had an independent show on July 15 for Devon Nicholson in Canada, and he called him up to cancel and said that he has signed with WWE. So… perhaps he has signed with WWE." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Last month, Carlito made a shocking appearance at Backlash in Puerto Rico, where he aided Bad Bunny and the LWO in their rivalry against The Judgment Day.

Carlito on his recent WWE return

In what was one of the biggest surprises of the year so far, Carlito's comeback at Backlash last month generated an incredible reaction from the fans.

Following Backlash, Carlito spoke on Busted Open Radio as he recapped his return as well as the events leading up to his surprise appearance.

“I’m kind of a big deal in Puerto Rico I guess,” started Carlito. “It was great man, it was good and it was something that they wanted for a long time, you know what I mean? And it was cool that the secret didn’t get out. I was surprised. I kept on thinking at some point, somebody’s gonna leak some of it. No, nothing ever came out of it so they really did not expect it at all that night." [H/T Post Wrestling]

During his lengthy stint with the company from 2003 to 2010, Carlito held his own against some of the biggest stars in the business like John Cena, Triple H, and Rey Mysterio.

