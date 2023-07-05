44-year-old Ex-WWE star addresses possible return after recent one-off appearance

Former United States Champion Carlito recently addressed possibly returning to WWE after his recent appearance at Backlash.

Carlito was released from the Stamford-based company in 2010 after violating the Wellness Program. He has since been competing on the independent circuit. The 44-year-old recently made a one-off return to WWE to aid Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest at Backlash in his home country of Puerto Rico.

In a recent interview with Attitude Era Podcast, Carlito addressed possibly returning to WWE for a second run:

"Again, it's not up to me. It's up to them. Yeah, I'm willing to do something, but like I said, it's really up to them. It's really their call, not mine," he said. [26:33 - 26:42]

Carlito hated having an on-screen romance with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Check out his comments here.

Ex-WWE star Carlito is also open to joining AEW

Over the past few years, several former WWE Superstars have joined AEW. Carlito has also expressed his openness to doing the same if he received an offer from Tony Khan.

In his interview with Attitude Era Podcast, the former United States Champion stated that he would love to wrestle in AEW for a six-figure check:

"I don't know, man. It's not up to me. Everybody, you know, my resume is out there, you know what I mean? Like I said, I don't go kissing up to anybody, and, you know, if you wanna call me, call me. Great, I'm open to whatever. But nobody calls me. [But if Tony Khan puts up with a nice six-figure check and some apples?] Yeah, I'd love to. But, you know, like I said, nobody calls me," he said. [25:58 - 26:21]

Carlito requested to leave the Stamford-based company three times but Vince McMahon convinced him to stay. Check out the story here.

Please credit the Attitude Era Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes