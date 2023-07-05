Former top WWE star is open to joining AEW for a six-figure check

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito expressed his openness to joining AEW.

Carlito spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based promotion and held several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. However, he was released from his contract in 2010 for violating the company's Wellness Program. The 44-year-old has since been active on the independent circuit.

During a recent interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Carlito addressed the possibility of joining AEW.

"I don't know, man. It's not up to me. Everybody, you know, my resume is out there, you know what I mean? Like I said, I don't go kissing up to anybody, and, you know, if you wanna call me, call me. Great, I'm open to whatever. But nobody calls me. [But if Tony Khan puts up with a nice six-figure check and some apples?] Yeah, I'd love to. But, you know, like I said, nobody calls me," he said. [25:58 - 26:21]

Carlito requested his release three times before getting fired from WWE

During the same interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Carlito disclosed that he had requested his release three times prior to getting fired from WWE in 2010. However, Vince McMahon convinced him to stay at the time.

The former United States Champion detailed what happened, stating that it proves that McMahon is a "genius."

"Yeah, I requested to leave three times. No, it just shows you why Vince is a genius. You go in there with a mindset, 'yeah, I'll get out of here' or whatever, and you leave there, you know, you just, you know, everything they're doing is wrong, everything I'm saying is right, you know, they'd sell you this thing and then as soon as you walk out the office and close the door you're like, 'Oh, wait a minute. Oh, man, they got me.' Yeah, you're going to some kind of mental twilight zone, you know what I mean? I mean this shows you what a genius Vince McMahon is," he said. [14:34 - 15:06]

