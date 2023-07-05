John Cena got into a "drunken fight" with 44-year-old former WWE star? Remembering the incident

John Cena is universally beloved on-screen and backstage. As his generation's standard-bearer, Cena has amassed immeasurable respect.

However, despite the reverence and affection, The Champ has found himself in some scuffles backstage. Carlito, the 44-year-old former WWE Superstar, once recounted a "drunken fight" with the sixteen-time World Champion.

Speaking on MLW's Konnan Show, the former US Champion explained the incident in detail. According to Carlito, Cena initiated the scuffle and had to be separated multiple times.

He insinuated that the fight was friendly and neither party bore ill will. Elaborating on the skirmish, the Puerto-Rican veteran reasoned that John Cena wanted him to improve.

"He told me I wasn’t applying myself. He said I should be at a higher level. I didn’t punch him because I’m not going to punch the face of the company. It was more like a drunken fight. I don’t think we were out to hurt each other. I was just defending myself, but Cena, he’s strong as hell."

Ruthless Aggression Era fans will remember Cena and Carlito's rivalry. The 44-year-old veteran snatched the US Title away from The Champ in his debut match in October 2004.

Despite his enormous potential, Carlito never won the world championship in WWE and departed in 2010. However, he may be nearing a return to the Stamford-based promotion, especially in light of his recent sporadic appearances.

John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank.

Today, John Cena has become a massive star in Hollywood. Consequently, his wrestling career has winded down, and The Champ is seldom around for the Cenation. But, when he is, the fans thoroughly enjoy his appearances.

Last weekend, the sixteen-time World Champion made a rare unannounced appearance at WWE Money in the Bank to a thunderous ovation from the London crowd. Cena cut a casual promo, hinting at WrestleMania coming to Great Britain.

Grayson Weller interrupted The Peacemaker and paid a heavy price for his disrespectful actions. Cena's appearance was a one-off, but fans will hope to see him again soon.

