4 Replacements for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Ever since Monday Night RAW moved to Netflix, Roman Reigns has been seen primarily on the red brand. His WrestleMania 41 storyline continued mostly on RAW, and his current SummerSlam feud is also being built up on the Monday Night Show. The OTC, who was once the cornerstone of SmackDown, has been absent from the blue brand for a long time.

This has left SmackDown without a top star in the main event scene. Considering WWE's partnership with USA Network, Triple H needs to put a big name or build a current talent for that spot as Reigns' replacement. While it is not easy, the company has a few options that could fill the void left by the Tribal Chief in the main event scene on the blue brand.

Here are four WWE stars who could be Roman Reigns' replacement on SmackDown:

#4. Gunther

Gunther has been involved in the main event scene of Monday Night RAW for the past two years and is a suitable replacement for Roman Reigns. He is currently the World Heavyweight Champion, and is in his second reign with the world title. The Ring General is currently one of the top stars in the company, having built a legacy of his own.

WWE can easily build splendid main event storylines around him if they move him to SmackDown. The 37-year-old is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam against CM Punk. If he loses the gold, it would open the door for him to transition to the blue brand. It could provide a fresh start to Gunther's career after spending more two years on the red brand.

Besides, the blue brand currently lacks a vicious heel in the main event scene like Roman Reigns used to be back in the day. The Ring General could be a perfect candidate to fill that.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been wandering directionless on Monday Night RAW for almost the entirety of 2025. He desperately needs a fresh start in the company at this point. Therefore, moving Zayn to SmackDown to fill Roman Reigns' spot in the main event scene could be a wise move.

The former Intercontinental Champion could be an ultimate underdog on Friday nights who could become the focal point of the show. Besides, the Undisputed WWE Title picture needs some fresh faces on SmackDown. Sami Zayn could chase his world title dreams on the blue brand against stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.

His move to SmackDown could breathe new life into his career in the company following a stagnant run on the red brand for the past year.

#2. Jacob Fatu can take Roman Reigns' spot

Jacob Fatu has been the cornerstone of SmackDown's mid-card division since betraying Solo Sikoa last month. Fans have been enjoying his work as of late, making him one of the most over stars in WWE right now. The company could easily push Fatu in the main event scene on SmackDown, which once belonged to Roman Reigns.

The Samoan Werewolf has the potential to be a top-tier star in the blue brand and fill Reigns' shoes. Additionally, WWE has been building him as the top face of the next generation in the company. Therefore, this could be the perfect time to give him the main event spotlight on SmackDown in the absence of the OTC.

Jacob Fatu's addition to the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, a title Roman Reigns held for four years, could shake things up in a major way on Friday Night SmackDown.

#1. CM Punk

If there is anyone on the current roster who can match Roman Reigns' aura, it is CM Punk. Since his return in 2023, Punk has been one of the biggest draws in the company, consistently delivering top-tier performances. He is set to face Gunther at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Title.

However, if he loses the bout, he may not have anything to look forward to on the red brand. WWE can move him to SmackDown to kick off a new chapter in his career. While Reigns would likely be on RAW, The Best in the World could go after the Undisputed WWE Championship on the Friday Night Show.

CM Punk could face off with his old rivals like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre and could be a perfect replacement for Roman Reigns on SmackDown. His move to SmackDown could give rise to the dream match with Cody Rhodes that WWE has been teasing for the past year.

