4 Replacements for Uncle Howdy in the Wyatt Sicks amid WWE absence

Despite the Wyatt Sicks holding the WWE Tag Team titles, Uncle Howdy hasn't been seen on SmackDown in weeks. He taunted the Street Profits backstage as Bo Dallas before they earned a rematch for the titles.

Even after Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy successfully defended their championships last week, Howdy didn't show up for the staredown between the MFTs and Wyatt Sicks.

Since he's such an integral part of the group and its leader, his continued absence is concerning. If he's gone for a bigger reason, the next four stars could replace him.

#4. Aleister Black joins the void with Zelina Vega

Aleister Black has always had a darker character, dating back to the "Dark Father" character he portrayed ahead of his release from WWE. He's picked up facets of that persona, testing the supposed heroes like Damian Priest.

The former NXT Champion defeated Priest in a Last Man Standing match on last week's SmackDown. Zelina Vega returned to assist him in victory.

After leading the House of Black in AEW, it wouldn't be a stretch for Black to replace Uncle Howdy as the group's leader. Adding Vega would give the group the ability to compete in the women's tag division.

#3. The Righteous are free agents

The Righteous consists of Dutch and Vincent. Vincent portrays a cult-like leader in the vein of Charles Manson. The duo also has creepy vibes and would fit the aesthetic of the Wyatt Sicks.

Dutch and Vincent teamed up with the recently released Karrion Kross at an independent event.

All three could come to WWE, or even just the former Ring of Honor performers. They could claim that Howdy's absence means he has abandoned the group.

#2. Braun Strowman returns to WWE

Along with Rowan, Braun Strowman is the only other surviving member from the original Wyatt Family. He's come and gone a few times from WWE during waves of releases.

The Monster Among Men has a show coming out on the USA Network called Everything on the Menu. Strowman could return for a few appearances to cross-promote that show.

The fans love the big man, and his history with Bray Wyatt would be easy to weave into an angle with the Wyatt Sicks.

#1. Alexa Bliss has been linked to the Wyatt Sicks since her return

Bliss still uses Sister Abigail during her matches. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Alexa Bliss dealt with both Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Her dealings with Howdy and Wyatt were almost revisited this year after her return from pregnancy in the Royal Rumble.

Glitches appeared on screens behind Bliss during backstage segments. However, a different issue with Howdy prevented that reunion from happening.

Bliss could eventually turn on Charlotte Flair to join the Wyatt Sicks. She could reunite with Cross and portray a darker character once again.

