4 Returns that can shock the system at WWE Clash at the Castle - Multi-time world champion, forgotten star & more

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place in Scotland this weekend. The Triple H-led creative team has done a commendable job in building hype surrounding the show.

Drew McIntyre, the hometown hero, will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest on the show. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will aim to tear each other apart until one man utters, "I quit."

There is much to look forward to heading into Glasgow, including a list of returns that may occur at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4 Forgotten star, Omos, returns at WWE Clash at the Castle

In the Paul Levesque Era, Omos has been greatly underutilized. The Nigerian Giant has seldom been featured on TV, only making a handful of appearances in Battle Royals and other multi-man contests.

He has not had a major on-screen program since the short rivalry with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in May 2023. The powerhouse's last premium event one-on-one match saw him lose to Rollins at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

The Nigerian Giant has come a long way in the ring. Considering his performances against top names like Brock Lesnar and Rollins last year, Omos could be used in more meaningful roles.

His re-entry into the spotlight could occur at Clash at the Castle, where he may appear unannounced. This can be executed through a random backstage segment, where an interviewer can re-introduce Omos and MVP.

WWE can also get extra creative by immediately booking him in a feud with Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion can wreak havoc backstage, attacking fan-favorite talents before being interrupted by Omos. The former Tag Team Champion can have a stare-down with Breakker, resulting in a brawl.

#3 Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was surprisingly kicked out of The Bloodline on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa betrayed his brother as he obliterated Jimmy alongside his now-Right Hand Man, Tama Tonga. The attack was done to write him off TV so he could deal with an injury.

In Jimmy's absence, The Bloodline has expanded, as Tonga Loa joined the faction at Backlash France. Moreover, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns seemingly did not approve of the newest additions.

Considering the betrayal and Jimmy's loyalty to Reigns, he will likely go after Sikoa upon his eventual return, which could occur as soon as Clash at the Castle.

#2 CM Punk returns to cost Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Going by his recent Instagram post, CM Punk has recovered well from his triceps injury. On TV, Punk currently has one goal: making Drew McIntyre's life a living hell.

Drew McIntyre put Punk on the shelf, and The Scottish Warrior has paid a heavy price for his actions. The Straight Edge Superstar attacked McIntyre at WrestleMania XL and left him vulnerable, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The next night, Punk interfered to prevent The Scottish Warrior from becoming the number one contender for the gold. However, the former AEW star has the perfect opportunity to get under McIntyre's skin again.

Punk could cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, embarrassing him in his hometown.

#1 Randy Orton

Following an endearing effort, Randy Orton came up short against Gunther in the King of the Ring final. The Viper was visibly hurt during the barbaric bout and has yet to appear on TV since the loss.

There is no clear timeline for his return, but it would be much appreciated. The 14-time World Champion could re-insert himself into Kevin Owens' feud with The Bloodline, or he could target Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Rhodes vs. Orton is a dream feud, and Triple H could begin building towards the program with a well-executed Orton heel turn at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Viper could cost The American Nightmare the Undisputed WWE Title.

