4 Returns that could happen on the RAW after WWE Night of Champions

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW will be starting in just a handful of hours. This special edition of the red brand will not have the standard start time of 8 PM EST. Instead, the show will stream live on Netflix two hours early, as the company will tape this Friday's SmackDown following the red brand show, allowing talent and staff to have the 4th of July weekend off.

Ad

RAW is looking like an exciting show, as it will deal with the fallout from Night of Champions and build towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2. Several big matches have been confirmed, but Triple H could have more up his sleeve, too. There could be some major returns.

This article will take a look at four stars who could return to television on the red brand. This includes arguably the biggest name in the company, a legitimate giant, and a star who was injured shortly after joining the main roster.

Ad

Trending

Below are four returns that could happen on the RAW after WWE Night of Champions.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

#4. Roman Reigns could be back for the build towards SummerSlam

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling. He is a multi-time WWE world champion and has headlined numerous WrestleMania events. Reigns is also slowly breaking out in Hollywood.

The Tribal Chief hasn't been seen since WWE RAW after WrestleMania. Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed Reigns during WrestleMania Saturday and was then brutally beaten down by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the following episode of the red brand.

Ad

Reigns could return on RAW seeking revenge. While he could target anybody in the stable, it would be most interesting if he went after Bron Breakker. The OTC and Breakker setting up a match for SummerSlam in over a month would be fantastic.

#3. Ilja Dragunov has been missed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense and intimidating superstars in WWE history. He is an incredible pro wrestler with a never-say-die attitude. That attitude has led to Dragunov becoming a United Kingdom Champion and an NXT Champion.

The Mad Dragon suffered an injury at a WWE live event last September during a match against Gunther. However, nine months later, Ilja could finally return on RAW tonight.

He could show up and put both Dominik Mysterio and Gunther on notice. Ilja had teased feuds with both men prior to his injury. While both are currently busy, either with an injury or with Goldberg, Dragunov could make it clear that he's coming for both men sooner rather than later.

Ad

#2. Kiana James could finally return as part of the build to WWE Evolution

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kiana James is an underrated performer signed by WWE. While she wrestled on the indies before joining the company, she truly broke out as a member of the NXT roster. She even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Title.

The talented James was called up to WWE's main roster last year. Unfortunately, Kiana only had two matches on RAW before suffering an injury. Her last bout was on the June 17th, 2024 edition of the red brand, where she lost to IYO SKY and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Evolution is just two weeks away, and all focus will be on the women's division. There is arguably no better time for Kiana to return than leading up to the event. Who knows, she could even end up on the card.

#1. Omos could return as part of The Judgment Day

Omos is one of the most underutilized performers in World Wrestling Entertainment today. He is an absolute behemoth, standing over seven feet tall and weighing in at over 400 pounds. He is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Ad

The big man hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for quite some time now. His last match in the sports entertainment juggernaut was last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

However, The Nigerian Giant could return on RAW tonight as part of this revamped Judgment Day. Roxanne Perez was the first step in Finn Balor's new vision. Perhaps Omos helps Finn and JD McDonagh defeat The New Day, and that'll be his reintroduction to television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action