4 returns that must happen at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE will crown the new King and Queen of the Ring later this month. The finals of the ongoing tournaments will be staged later this month in Saudi Arabia.

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will be held on May 25th, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. So far, four matches have been booked.

The bouts announced thus far include the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Additionally, Becky Lynch will defend the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, while Sami Zayn will defend his prized Intercontinental Title in a Triple Threat Match against Chad Gable and Big Bronson Reed.

The show could also feature some big surprises. More specifically, there may be some major returns that could and arguably should happen at the big show in Saudi Arabia. This article will look at the four most ideal candidates who should return at the upcoming PLE.

Below are four returns that must happen at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring:

#4. Jimmy Uso has been away since last month

Jimmy Uso is an accomplished WWE star. He was one-half of arguably the greatest tag team in history, The Usos, and the pair won numerous belts together. They even had a record-long title reign before Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethroned the duo at WrestleMania 39.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion hasn't been seen on television in weeks. He last appeared when Solo Sikoa shockingly turned on him and kicked him out of The Bloodline on the SmackDown after 'Mania. The Enforcer and his MFT, Tama Tonga, viciously injured Uso, and he's been gone ever since.

There is no clear indication as to when Jimmy will return. Supposing the plan is for him to feud with the new Bloodline, a return sooner rather than later makes sense. The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring could be the perfect time to make a surprise comeback, perhaps while going after Solo.

#3. An Uncle Howdy return has been teased

Uncle Howdy is a mysterious figure in WWE. He began showing up following Bray Wyatt's return to the company in the latter half of 2022. He disappeared alongside Wyatt when The Eater of Worlds faced health complications in early 2023.

Recently, Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, has been rumored to be returning to WWE programming. A new White Rabbit-like campaign occurs at live events, during commercial breaks, and through QR codes that seemingly hint at his impending arrival.

If Howdy is returning as part of The Wyatt Six, it should come at King and Queen of the Ring. If the act is going to succeed, it needs to be introduced in the biggest way possible, and that is at a major premium live event. They could show up and attack somebody, for example. Perhaps the new King of the Ring?

#2. Sonya Deville has been missed

Sonya Deville is one of the more underrated female performers in WWE. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, having held the gold alongside Chelsea Green. The 30-year-old was also a standout star on Tough Enough, and for a brief period, was an authority figure.

Sadly, Sonya suffered an injury just after winning the prized WWE Women's Tag Team Title alongside Chelsea Green. While Green went on to form a successful team with Piper Niven, The Jersey Devil has been on the sidelines.

There has been speculation that Sonya could soon return from her ACL injury, but nothing has been officially confirmed. If her return is imminent, then there is no better time to make a comeback than at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. She could immediately challenge the Queen in an impromptu match for the crown, which could make for great heel heat.

#1. Alexa Bliss needs to return to WWE television soon

Alexa Bliss is a decorated performer. She is a former Women's Money in the Bank winner, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and SmackDown Women's Champion. In general, she was one of the top faces of the women's division for several years.

Interestingly, Alexa was also seemingly set to be involved with Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt, but things took a turn. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion found out she was pregnant and went on maternity leave.

Now, many believe she could be on her way back. If she is ready to return following her pregnancy, The Goddess could appear at The King and Queen of the Ring. Bliss could join forces with Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Six, but she could also be on her own and return to her Goddess character. It would be big no matter what.

