4 rewards The Rock could give Cody Rhodes in return for accepting his offer at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The Rock returned to WWE on the February 21, 2025 episode of SmackDown. The Final Boss began his address to the crowd in New Orleans by announcing WrestleMania's return to The Big Easy in 2026. This received a big pop and pyro, but The Great One was far from done, and what came next got the world talking even more.

The Brahma Bull called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for a face-to-face exchange and then proceeded to make an intriguing offer. The 10-time World Champion proclaimed that he wanted The American Nightmare's soul, offering to take the latter to greater heights than he has scaled himself. The 52-year-old then gave Rhodes until Elimination Chamber 2025 to give him an answer.

Fans are split on what the former AEW star's answer will or should be, and the man himself looked incredibly conflicted on the night itself. So, what if the "grandson of a plumber" takes his arch-nemesis offer and turns his back on his current persona?

Here are four rewards The Rock could have in store for Cody Rhodes should the latter accept his offer at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#4: The Rock could interfere in the Elimination Chamber on Cody Rhodes' behalf

Which of the six men in the Elimination Chamber poses the biggest threat to The American Nightmare's reign? [Image credits: WWE's official website and X account]

The Rock's 'Final Boss' character is arguably WWE's most powerful on-screen authority figure today. Since tapping into the brash heel persona, The Great One has exerted his influence multiple times, most notably at WrestleMania XL. Not only did The Brahma Bull set the "Bloodline Rules" stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns, but he also continually ignored the rules in the Night One main event tag team match.

Should The American Nightmare "sell his soul" to The Final Boss, that influence could be used in his favor going forward. This could start as early as later in the night, with the 10-time World Champion interfering in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to handpick a WrestleMania 41 opponent for 'his champion.' This could be very bad news for John Cena, CM Punk, and the others.

#3: The Final Boss could recruit a new manager for the Undisputed WWE Champion

WWE legend Arn Anderson was Cody Rhodes's manager for a good chunk of the latter's AEW run. Anderson, an old friend of Dusty Rhodes, served The American Nightmare mainly as an advisor. Since he returned to the Stamford-based company, The Enforcer has only appeared once, providing pre-match encouragement to the former at SummerSlam 2024.

Should Rhodes turn heel and sell his soul to The Rock, he could revive his partnership with the legendary horseman, this time with a villainous dynamic. Anderson could be Cody's answer to Paul Heyman, helping the champion exert influence by order of The Final Boss. The 39-year-old has expressed openness to revisiting the alliance, and The Great One could be his ticket to fulfilling that wish.

#2: The Rock could create a new faction to back up Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has battled The Bloodline for the better part of his second WWE stint. From Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to Roman Reigns and The Rock, he has faced them all. However, few rivalries in the business are permanent, and The American Nightmare could soon be living proof of this.

Having already teamed up with Reigns as a babyface, the Undisputed WWE Champion could find himself backed up by names like Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga as a heel. By orders of The Final Boss, the ex-Bloodline members could join their former foe to create a new 'corporate faction.' This would be a great call back to The Great One's own days as the Vince McMahon-backed champion in The Corporation.

With Fatu, Tama and perhaps even Solo Sikoa behind him, Cody Rhodes would arguably be more unstoppable than the version of Roman Reigns he dethroned.

#1: The Rock could allow Cody Rhodes to choose the stipulation for his match at WWE WrestleMania 41

When The Rock asked Cody Rhodes for his soul, he promised to take the latter's career to new heights. Central to this goal will be keeping The Undisputed WWE Championship around The American Nightmare's waist, especially through WrestleMania 41. The Las Vegas PLE will be the biggest defense of the 39-year-old's 300+ day reign thus far, and he will need every advantage he can get.

With The Final Boss in his corner, a favorable stipulation would go a long way towards helping Rhodes retain against titans like CM Punk and John Cena. Thus, The Brahma Bull could reward 'his champion' with protection similar to what was afforded Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. He could even name it "Nightmare Rules!"

