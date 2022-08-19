4 rivalries that could define the next generation of WWE 

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez faced off at WWE NXT Heatwave in a very heated personal battle. The former BFFs told an incredible story of betrayal, grit and one-upmanship before Jade snatched the victory via nefarious means. It's very unlikely that this will be the last we'll see of this feud, either on the developmental brand or WWE as a whole.

Jade vs Perez is an example of a feud which, if handled correctly, could be generation-defining. There are many chapters to write due to the richness between the duo, potentially emulating feuds like Kane vs Undertaker and Michaels vs HHH. Every generation has a few of these defining rivalries around which the long-term product is built, and the upcoming one is no different.

Let's dive into four feuds that have the potential to define WWE over the next decade or two.

#4: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez is a rivalry based on an old concept: when the best of friends become the worst of enemies. The duo are both in their very early twenties and are already competing at the highest level. They share a rich real-life history and even won the NXT tag team titles together less than three months after Perez's debut on the brand.

Jade shockingly turned on Perez, costing the latter an NXT women's title match and sparking a grudge feud that culminated at Heatwave. We fully expect this feud to continue in NXT and later be revisited on the main roster. Done right, it could end up being the greatest friend vs friend rivalry in the history of the women's division due to time being on their side.

#3: Montez Ford vs Angelo Dawkins

Speaking of friends turning to foes, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins is a tag team that WWE is rumored to be breaking up soon. Both competitors possess charisma and athleticism in spades, and have shown huge singles potential in recent months. Dissention has been gradually teased for months, and has been especially palpable in the aftermath of their feud with The Usos.

Many in the WWE Universe would like to see the Street Profits split amicably just like the New Day did in the 2020 draft. Others would love to see the duo go head-to-head in an explosive battle to find out who the better man is. It is difficult to deny that the latter option carries better mileage in terms of feuds, reunions, and character development over the next 10+ years.

#2: Theory vs Bron Breakker could be the next iteration of WWE's "Chosen One vs People's Choice" formula

Could this be WWE's next big goldmine?

Theory is the youngest United States champion and Mr. Money In The Bank in WWE history. The selfie-clicking star has, for the better part of the year, mastered the art of being the annoying, opportunistic heel that fans want to root against. However, NXT champion Bron Breakker has built himself an organic fanbase based on his family legacy, in-ring explosiveness and relatable persona.

The two stars, born in 1997, have all the tools to become top stars in the company. Theory is already on track to be the company-backed top guy similar to The Rock, John Cena and Roman Reigns. Breakker seems destined to break through as a lone wolf in the mold of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. We wouldn't be surprised to see Theory as an on-screen or backstage authority golden boy taking on Breakker as a Paul Heyman guy for the next decade or two.

#1: Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

WWE's biggest feud of the next decade could be one that has already begun playing out in front of our eyes. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair's careers have grown together from their days of feuding in NXT to becoming women's champions on the main roster. The duo share an incredible amount of chemistry in the ring and respect outside of it, along with a shared desire to be the best.

Ripley and Belair were set to meet at WWE Money In The Bank 2022 for the RAW Women's title but Rhea's injury halted those plans. It is almost guaranteed that these plans will be revisited in the future to give us the big match we crave. Going by Ripley and Belair's mini matches in the 2021 Royal Rumble and the 2022 Elimination Chamber match, we will be in for a treat.

