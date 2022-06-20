4 Roman Reigns feuds that deserved better endings

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in professional wrestling today. As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief has established himself as one of the most dominant athletes.

Over the last eight years in a singles competition, Reigns has feuded with the cream of the crop. His greatest rivals include Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar. These rivalries have helped mold him into the massive, top-tier superstar he has become today.

However, a few of The Tribal Chief's feuds have had anti-climactic finishes or never had a definitive end. This listicle explores four rivalries featuring the Head of the Table that deserved better endings.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in 2014

On June 2, 2014, Seth Rollins stabbed his brothers in the back. He attacked Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) and Roman Reigns, disbanding the Shield and join the Authority. After Rollins defeated Ambrose in August, Reigns stepped up to seek vengeance and teach his former friend a lesson.

The two were on a collision course for Night of Champions in 2014. However, forty-eight hours before the event, Reigns developed a legitimate incarcerated hernia and was put on the shelf for three months.

Consequently, the Big Dog was medically unfit to compete, and Rollins won the match via forfeit. At the pay-per-view, Ambrose returned to continue his program with the Architect of the Shield.

Given the circumstances, there was not much WWE could do at the time. Since then, Reigns and Rollins have fought multiple times, but their first major singles feud with each other was cut short in an anti-climactic fashion.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in 2017

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



: ble.ac/2ol0C5h Braun Strowman goes WILD, ambush attacks Roman Reigns. Tips over ambulance carrying him Braun Strowman goes WILD, ambush attacks Roman Reigns. Tips over ambulance carrying him 😳🎥: ble.ac/2ol0C5h https://t.co/BdhsMytNp2

In 2017, the fan backlash against Roman Reigns' rapid rise to the top was sky-high. Simultaneously, Braun Strowman was rising up the ranks and was receiving immense praise from fans for repeatedly targeting Reigns.

The Big Dog and the Monster Among Men collided in a series of brutal encounters, from Ambulance matches to Last Man Standing matches, which saw Strowman come out on top.

After No Mercy, Reigns reformed the Shield deal with The Miz, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Strowman. As part of this multi-man rivalry, Reigns fought the former Wyatt Family member again in a Steel Cage Match. However, the encounter ended oddly when Kane returned to cost the Big Dog the match.

Given that the feud was so well-received, it deserved a proper ending. Later, Reigns fell ill due to an undisclosed illness, and Strowman turned face after Axel, Dallas, Kane, and The Miz turned on him at TLC. These developments prevented WWE from giving the program a definitive conclusion.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman in 2018

Roman Reigns announced he had leukemia in October 2018

At SummerSlam 2018, after several attempts, Roman Reigns finally conquered Brock Lesnar to win his first Universal Championship. Unfortunately for Reigns, a familiar foe in Braun Strowman also had eyes on the prize.

The Monster in the Bank cashed his contract against Reigns inside Hell in a Cell a month later, but Lesnar returned to take the two powerhouses out, and Guest Referee Mick Foley ruled the match a no-contest. Due to the Beast's interference, a Triple Threat Match was scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November.

However, the resurgence of his leukemia forced Reigns to relinquish the Universal Championship, and Strowman and Lesnar faced each other for the vacant title at Crown Jewel.

The Beast vs. The Big Dog vs. The Monster Among Men had the potential to be a memorable affair. The three men had crossed paths before, and fans knew they were in store for something special. Unfortunately, uncontrollable and unpredictable circumstances ended all those plans, and the WWE Universe was left dreaming.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt in 2020

Roman Reigns attacked The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020

After a four-month hiatus owing to COVID-19-related concerns, Roman Reigns returned to WWE with newfound aggression and viciousness at SummerSlam 2020. The returning Reigns laid out new Universal Champion The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

A week later, Reigns won the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match by pinning Strowman, and his reign of dominance continues to this day. While his reign has been remarkable, its early days left fans a bit confused since Bray Wyatt never received a rematch.

WWE turned a blind eye to The Fiend's rematch clause as Reigns and Wyatt never crossed paths again. The Tribal Chief moved on to a deeply personal feud with his cousin Jey Uso. Wyatt developed his odd association with Alexa Bliss and had a brief feud with Kevin Owens.

The reasons for not giving Wyatt his rematch seem pretty straightforward. The Fiend was a formidable and protected character at the time, and he could not afford another loss. Moreover, the persona did not need a championship to remain relevant.

However, Reigns and The Fiend were two of the hottest Superstars at the time, and WWE should have booked this program for a premium live event. Completely writing off Wyatt from the Universal Championship picture was not a smart move.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far