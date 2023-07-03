4 Ronda Rousey matches that must happen before she leaves WWE - Major bout canceled in 2018 to finally take place?

WWE fans who love Ronda Rousey may be in for some unfortunate news. The Baddest Woman On The Planet could potentially be finishing up her current run with the company, at least according to a statement from Dave Meltzer.

The belief is that the former RAW Women's Champion will have a feud with Shayna Baszler and leave not long afterward. The wrestling analyst even went as far as to claim that SummerSlam could be her last date with the promotion.

If Ronda Rousey is leaving the Stamford-based promotion the next month, there are numerous big-time bouts that she's yet to have. With the size of the women's division, this extends to RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT superstars. There's a wealth of first-time-ever matches and grudge matches that could take place.

Still, there are a handful of wrestlers who particularly stand out as must-book opponents for The Rowdy One. This includes stars Rousey has a history with, along with two of the best female superstars of this generation. What bouts does the company absolutely need to make before Ronda leaves?

Below are four Ronda Rousey matches that must happen before she leaves WWE.

#4. She needs a big-time bout with Shayna Baszler

The most obvious big-time bout for Ronda Rousey prior to her possible exit from WWE is with Shayna Baszler. All signs point to the two stars clashing at a major Premium Live Event, such as the upcoming SummerSlam show in Detroit.

The Queen of Spades has had mixed success in WWE. She dominated NXT, having one of the most destructive and memorable NXT Women's Championship reigns ever. She's also won the Women's Tag Team Titles on the main roster multiple times but is yet to have a major singles run as a champion.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler could be what helps boost The Queen of Spades to the next level. If she manages to defeat The Baddest Woman On The Planet and send Rousey packing, she could go on to challenge a top champion. Regardless, the two friends-turned-rivals fighting in Ronda's goodbye is fitting.

#3. Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch never had their major singles match in WWE

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. At the height of her popularity, Big Time Becks was the biggest star in wrestling and is likely the biggest female superstar of all time. She's also held numerous championships throughout her career.

The Man is no stranger to Ronda Rousey. The two were involved in the first-ever WrestleMania main event featuring female superstars. The two didn't have a singles match, however, as Charlotte Flair was also part of the contest.

The two stars were supposed to fight at Survivor Series the prior year, but an injury to Lynch caused her to miss the match. The heated rivals never competed one-on-one. If Ronda is truly leaving WWE, it may be now or never for the big box-office bout to finally take place. The Man tapping Ronda out could be a good way to say goodbye to the mixed martial artist.

#2. Rhea Ripley is arguably the best women's wrestler in the company

Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023

Rhea Ripley is one of the best wrestlers in the world. The extremely talented WWE Superstar has won gold on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even NXT UK prior to the brand closing up shop last year. Everywhere Rhea goes, she finds success.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is the reigning Women's World Champion. She's the top star of the RAW brand and is arguably the best women's wrestler going today. Rhea has been dealing with some knee issues but is still maintaining a consistent presence on television.

Rousey vs. Ripley has a ring to it. The two names could be on a major Premium Live Event poster and attract WWE fans from all over the world. Two of the most dominant female athletes clashing would be absolutely huge for World Wrestling Entertainment, and they're both on the same brand. If the company can, they should absolutely book this bout. It is the finest example of an attraction.

#1. Bianca Belair could be the measuring stick

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

While Rhea Ripley is arguably the greatest wrestler in the world, Bianca Belair could certainly claim the same title. The former RAW Women's Champion has been a dominant force in WWE for several years now.

The EST of WWE's rise on the main roster didn't come until after Ronda Rousey left to have a baby and focus on her family life. Since Rousey returned to the company last year, the two are yet to properly cross paths. In fact, they've consistently been on opposite brands.

Technically, the two stars are still on separate rosters, but it could still be a bout the company books. Bianca Belair is arguably the greatest athlete in wrestling, so a battle against the most famous female fighter of all time just makes sense. Will it happen? For now, fans will have to wait and see.

