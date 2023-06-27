Should WWE fire Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley because of reoccurring injury? Wrestling veteran answers

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed whether WWE should release Rhea Ripley due to her having a reoccurring knee injury.

The Eradicator has been at the top of the women's division in the Stamford-based company over the past few months. She is currently the Women's World Champion. However, Ripley recently opened up about suffering a reoccurring injury, revealing that her knee "always pops out" in matches.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked if WWE should release Ripley due to her injury.

"You don't release her from her deal. She goes and she gets surgery. Come on," Konnan answered. [1:00 - 1:04]

WWE veteran Natalya recently praised Rhea Ripley

Last month, Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya in a SmackDown Women's Championship bout at Night of Champions. The two were scheduled to square off again on Monday Night RAW last week. However, The Eradicator brutally destroyed the 41-year-old veteran before the bout started. Ripley and Natalya will reportedly clash again next week on RAW in a "career-defining title rematch."

Despite this, Natalya recently praised Ripley in an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, dubbing her a "generational talent."

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because Rhea Ripley is like a generational talent," said Natalya. [4:10 - 4:35]

