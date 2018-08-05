4 Rumours that the WWE fans require clarity on

Nothing beats analysing a good old rumour

A rumour is a piece of information that may or may not be true, but it gets people talking.

Look at any product or brand in this world. The sole essence that the marketers work towards is to make these brands big and ensure that they stay relevant across times. There is plenty of brainstorming and trial and error scenarios before the brands finally become impactful. This leads to more and more people talking about the product/brand ultimately leading to financial returns.

Switch this management lesson back to the WWE now and you realise that the game is similar. Every superstar is a brand and the reason why they move from mid-carder to headliner and vice versa is directly proportional to their current relevance. The more the fans talk about them, the more monies they end up making. So, how does one get this up and running? look no further than what the rumour mills have to churn out.

Rumours have been a part of WWE's pop culture for over half a decade. With the advent of the internet, there has been no stopping this phenomenon and speculation has become the middle name for many keyboard warriors and fans alike. Let us look at some current rumours that surround the WWE.

#4 What is Triple H's current character stance?

Does Triple H have more gas left in the tank?

Triple H has been a pivotal character in WWE's rise. From the royal Hunter Hearst Helmsley gimmick to the management hat that he dons today, Triple H has done it all in the WWE. He has dilly-dallied between the heel and face gimmick multiple times and fans just can't get enough of the game.

But one thing that everyone needs clarity on is what his current stance in the WWE? With limited appearances in the past year, the fans are unclear about whether Triple H is still a heel authority member or superstar who will soon make the switch.

He makes special PPV appearances but still looks in good shape to wrestle. If he can lace his boots one more time in a storyline where he works against the authority, there would be nothing like it.

Who is best for business? Triple H 'the wrestler' or Triple H the 'authority' member

