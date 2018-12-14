4 scenarios that could happen if Braun Strowman can't compete at WWE TLC

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.58K // 14 Dec 2018, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin, though that match is now up in the air.

For the past year, WWE have pushed Braun Strowman in the main event of Monday Night RAW and Pay Per Views, with the Monster Among Men receiving multiple shots at the Universal Championship.

Whilst many expected Strowman to win the gold at Crown Jewel, it was Brock Lesnar who regained the title, thanks to a big assist by 'Constable' Baron Corbin.

At WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs though, Strowman has a chance to right this wrong when he faces Corbin in a TLC Match, where a victory for Strowman would guarantee him another shot at the Universal title.

That is, if Strowman makes it to the pay per view, as recent reports have stated that the former RAW Tag Team Champion is unlikely to work the show, due to his surgery.

Here are 4 possible scenarios that could happen at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, if the Monster Among Men can't compete.

4: Corbin wins via forfeit

The Constable clearly wouldn't be opposed to an easy win.

A sight that no-one wants to see, it would be very in-character for the self-proclaimed General Manager Elect to go ahead with the match, without Strowman.

This would see Corbin win via forfeit, though he may just retrieve the documents suspended above the ring, just to satisfy his own ego.

This victory, if you could call it that, would make Corbin the permanent GM of RAW, as well as one of the most powerful figures in all the WWE.

Advertisement

As the official RAW GM, Corbin would seemingly be unstoppable, able to book himself in matches at any time, and punish those who stand against him.

Hell, Corbin could even weasel his way into a Universal title match himself, perhaps when the Beast is weakened.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement