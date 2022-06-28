4 second-generation WWE Superstars who could dominate the company in the coming years

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and some of the best wrestlers in the world today hone their craft in the company. In terms of wrestling ability, this is arguably the best and most stacked roster the company has had in its history.

The best thing about the WWE roster is that there are superstars from every walk of life. From expert technicians to powerhouses, Vince McMahon and company have the luxury of having a superstar for all occasions. There are also wrestlers who transcend generations, having followed in the footsteps of someone before them.

We will be focusing on second-generation wrestlers here. Gen 2 superstars like Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have dominated WWE for many years now, and may continue to do so for years. However, they are not the only ones of their kind in the company.

On that note, we take a look at four second-generation superstars who could go on to become extremely successful in WWE.

#4 On our list of second-generation WWE Superstars who could dominate for years to come: Carmella

Mella may be money for the years to come

Not many people are aware that Carmella is a second-generation superstar. Her father was a former mixed martial artist who had dabbled in professional wrestling. He used to work as a jobber for WWF in the 1980s and 1990s. This effectively makes Carmella a Gen 2 wrestler.

Miss Fabulous has been in WWE for a while and has won pretty much everything on offer. She is an extremely reliable and consistent performer, and has the talent to become a mainstay of the company for years.

#3 Bron Breakker

The son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker is currently ruling NXT 2.0 as its top champion. He is an incredible performer who seems like a complete package, with everyone watching him agreeing that he is a future megastar.

It is only a matter of time before Breakker makes the jump to the main roster. The way he has carried his current show, it is safe to say that he is world champion material. Given his young age and ringcraft way beyond his years, we can see him rule the roost for a long time to come.

#2 The Usos

Down Since Day One Ish for many days

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. The sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, these second-generation superstars are truly The Ones. However, despite their countless championships and achievements, it is only after their allegiance to Roman Reigns that they have frequently been populating the main event scene.

The Usos took their chance and ran away with it, showing fans that they belong at the top week in and week out. The company's tendency to overlook tag teams for singles stars has long affected amazing teams like them and The New Day, to name a few. Jimmy and Jey Uso find themselves in a great position to hang around in the main event scene for the foreseeable future. Their excellence as individual competitors makes their main-event player status even more credible.

#1 Cody Rhodes

The son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. However, things didn't always look so promising for him, with his first run in the company leaving much to be desired.

Rhodes left WWE and elevated himself to a level so high that the company had no choice but to bring him back. He returned after six years away and firmly established himself among the elite superstars on the roster. If he continues on the trajectory he has been on since his return, he could become the face of the company for many years to come.

The American Nightmare comes from a family that is synonymous with wrestling royalty. With his talent, charisma, and in-ring acumen, he could right the wrongs of the past and make his father proud.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far