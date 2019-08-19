3 Backstage AEW things you might not know

Jake Sasko FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 151 // 19 Aug 2019, 22:00 IST

What secrets do they have?

All Elite Wrestling is the newest wrestling company in America and fans are very excited about it. AEW sold out their All Out show in Chicago, much like All In was sold out last year.

They sold out their first week of television in October which will take place in Washington and AEW has had more great news recently. They have sold out their second and third week of television tapings in Boston and Philidelphia.

AEW might keep selling out shows until fans aren't shocked anymore and this is a great thing for the wrestling business. Competition should be welcomed and AEW will offer fans an alternative which will be quite different from WWE.

But, AEW much like all wrestling companies out there have some secrets. Some are good ones and some bad ones. The new company will no doubt have more of these in the coming years but the company was only created at the start of this year and so here are three shocking AEW backstage secrets.

#3 Tony Khan did help with All In

The new kid on the block

All In was the biggest independent wrestling show of all time but it had nothing to do with AEW. It was just a stand-alone event funded and run by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks. Other companies like Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling took part in the event, which won't happen now and hence All In had pretty much nothing to do with All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan is now essentially the Vince McMahon of AEW. He's the boss, he runs the show. But while Tony had an interest in starting a wrestling company, he had nothing to do with the All In show. Yet, that isn't entirely true. While he had no creative or production input on the show, Tony did help a big part of it.

Chris Jericho had a concert that night and needed to fly into the show and out quickly, to not miss either booking. The Young Bucks ask Tony if Jericho could use his private jet and with Tony being a huge wrestling fan he, of course, allowed this to happen to make a great moment for the show. So while All In was a Cody, Matt and Nick show, it was assisted by Tony Khan.

