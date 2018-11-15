4 shocking betrayals at Survivor Series you might have forgotten about

Thomas Lowson

In less than a week, the WWE will once again host their Survivor Series PPV, an annual November tradition. Starting in 1987, the show has seen some of the most shocking moments in company history, as well as some historic debuts.

In 1996 for example, the WWE Universe caught their first glimpse of a new rookie by the name of Rocky Maivia, who would quickly become the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock.

Just one year later though, the company would change forever, with Bret Hart being screwed of the WWF Championship in Montreal.

But outside of the Montreal Screwjob, there have been plenty of shocking, controversial moments at the November pay per view, that many fans may have forgotten about.

Here are four shocking, forgotten betrayals at Survivor Series that you must see.

2001: Kurt Angle betrays the Alliance, saves the WWF

The end of the Monday Night War.

By November 2001, the Invasion storyline had truly run its course. After months of back and forth battles between the WWF and the WCW/ECW Alliance, things needed to end.

So at Survivor Series, the 5-on-5 match was to determine the future of the company, with five of the Alliance's top stars against WWF's top stars.

Nevermind the fact that most of the Alliance stars were WWF talent, things looked bleak near the end of the match, with the evil Stone Cold Steve Austin wailing into the WWF's Rock.

With the match seemingly done, the Alliance's Kurt Angle, who had previously been eliminated returned to the ring, which made many believe the WWF were finished.

Instead, Angle attacked Austin, striking the Rattlesnake with the WWF Championship, allowing The Rock to pick up the victory, revealing himself as Vince McMahon's mole.

The WWF won, the Alliance died and the Monday Night War was finally over.

