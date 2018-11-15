×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 shocking betrayals at Survivor Series you might have forgotten about

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.74K   //    15 Nov 2018, 16:59 IST

Enter caption

In less than a week, the WWE will once again host their Survivor Series PPV, an annual November tradition. Starting in 1987, the show has seen some of the most shocking moments in company history, as well as some historic debuts.

In 1996 for example, the WWE Universe caught their first glimpse of a new rookie by the name of Rocky Maivia, who would quickly become the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock.

Just one year later though, the company would change forever, with Bret Hart being screwed of the WWF Championship in Montreal.

But outside of the Montreal Screwjob, there have been plenty of shocking, controversial moments at the November pay per view, that many fans may have forgotten about.

Here are four shocking, forgotten betrayals at Survivor Series that you must see.

2001: Kurt Angle betrays the Alliance, saves the WWF

The end of the Monday Night War.
The end of the Monday Night War.

By November 2001, the Invasion storyline had truly run its course. After months of back and forth battles between the WWF and the WCW/ECW Alliance, things needed to end.

So at Survivor Series, the 5-on-5 match was to determine the future of the company, with five of the Alliance's top stars against WWF's top stars.

Nevermind the fact that most of the Alliance stars were WWF talent, things looked bleak near the end of the match, with the evil Stone Cold Steve Austin wailing into the WWF's Rock.

With the match seemingly done, the Alliance's Kurt Angle, who had previously been eliminated returned to the ring, which made many believe the WWF were finished.

Instead, Angle attacked Austin, striking the Rattlesnake with the WWF Championship, allowing The Rock to pick up the victory, revealing himself as Vince McMahon's mole.

The WWF won, the Alliance died and the Monday Night War was finally over.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 The Shield Big Show Brock Lesnar
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
Top 5 shocking bookings in the history of Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Top 5 traditional Survivor Series matches
RELATED STORY
4 Survivor Series Matches which WWE changed at the last...
RELATED STORY
4 predictions for Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Facts Ahead of Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the full match-card 
RELATED STORY
4 matches which could happen at WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Seth Rollins Will Beat Shinsuke Nakamura At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Ranking The 5 Best RAW vs....
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Survivor Series 2018 Should be Brand Warfare
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us