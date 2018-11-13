×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 Shocking returns that could happen at Survivor Series 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.78K   //    13 Nov 2018, 21:39 IST

Is Survivor Series the perfect time for a reunion?
Is Survivor Series the perfect time for a reunion?

It's that time of the year again, Survivor Series is on the horizon and once again there are a number of stars on the sidelines who could make their in-ring return as part of the show. Whilst Survivor Series has become synonymous with debuts throughout its history with the likes of The Undertaker, The Shield, Kurt Angle, and The Rock all making their debut in WWE as part of the annual November event.

Returns are always the best way to pop the WWE Universe and since tensions are running high and brand dominance is on the line, there are a number of stars on the sidelines who could come back and make a statement this Sunday night.

#4. Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman could really use Bray Wyatt right now
Braun Strowman could really use Bray Wyatt right now

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen in WWE since he dropped the Tag Team Championships and it's unknown as to why since his teammate Matt Hardy was the one who was said to be injured. Wyatt has been posting a number of cryptic tweets over the past few weeks and many of the WWE Universe believe that he is hyping up a return.

Wyatt was once part of a team with Braun Strowman and there have been hints over the past few weeks that The Wyatt Family could be looking to reunite in the near future and since the odds are stacked against Strowman on Raw right now, it would be a fantastic time for WWE to bring Wyatt back and allow The Monster Among Men to have some backup of his own.

Both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are currently sidelined with injuries, but it would be interesting to see if WWE allows Wyatt and Strowman to have a mini-reunion of their own.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Hulk Hogan Bray Wyatt
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
3 interesting things that could happen at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Top 5 shocking bookings in the history of Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
4 predictions for Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 superstars that could have replaced Shane McMahon at...
RELATED STORY
3 blockbuster matches that could happen at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
4 matches which could happen at WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 most shocking Survivor Series eliminations
RELATED STORY
Opinion: AJ Styles Must Defeat Brock Lesnar At Survivor...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Matches that might happen at Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us