4 Shocking returns that could happen at Survivor Series 

Is Survivor Series the perfect time for a reunion?

It's that time of the year again, Survivor Series is on the horizon and once again there are a number of stars on the sidelines who could make their in-ring return as part of the show. Whilst Survivor Series has become synonymous with debuts throughout its history with the likes of The Undertaker, The Shield, Kurt Angle, and The Rock all making their debut in WWE as part of the annual November event.

Returns are always the best way to pop the WWE Universe and since tensions are running high and brand dominance is on the line, there are a number of stars on the sidelines who could come back and make a statement this Sunday night.

#4. Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman could really use Bray Wyatt right now

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen in WWE since he dropped the Tag Team Championships and it's unknown as to why since his teammate Matt Hardy was the one who was said to be injured. Wyatt has been posting a number of cryptic tweets over the past few weeks and many of the WWE Universe believe that he is hyping up a return.

Wyatt was once part of a team with Braun Strowman and there have been hints over the past few weeks that The Wyatt Family could be looking to reunite in the near future and since the odds are stacked against Strowman on Raw right now, it would be a fantastic time for WWE to bring Wyatt back and allow The Monster Among Men to have some backup of his own.

Both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are currently sidelined with injuries, but it would be interesting to see if WWE allows Wyatt and Strowman to have a mini-reunion of their own.

