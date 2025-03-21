4 Shocking twists that can happen during Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins’ segment on WWE SmackDown

Bologna, Italy, will host one of the biggest episodes of WWE SmackDown this year, with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins likely entering the same ring for the first time since the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Ad

Tensions have been at an all-time high between the three stalwarts of the company since their spot at the Royal Rumble. Rollins has been in the middle of the drama and at the center of the build for a potential WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match.

Roman Reigns has been advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown, and both CM Punk and Seth Rollins will head over to the brand from RAW to likely confront The OTC.

Ad

Trending

The segment could result in the Triple Threat Match being booked for the event. However, it could also produce a few swerves. Check out the four twists that can happen during Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins’ segment.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

#4. The match could get booked to kickstart WrestleMania 41

Ad

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are the biggest names in WWE today. Triple H has done well in building a storyline that will likely get them a nontitle match on the WrestleMania card.

Many expect the match to headline one of the two nights and give Punk the main event spot he dreams of. However, Nick Aldis could come out to make an announcement that could leave many in shock.

Ad

Aldis could announce that the Triple Threat Match between the three men will open The Show of Shows this year. WWE fans have seen many big matches kickstart ‘Mania in the past, and the three top stars could set the tone for the PLE.

#3. CM Punk might call in his favor early on WWE SmackDown

Ad

CM Punk still has a favor waiting for him heading into WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman could oblige as early as the upcoming episode of SmackDown, during which he could be put in a tough position.

Roman Reigns could come out to direct his anger at Seth Rollins, and the two men could build up towards their match while ignoring CM Punk. The Best in the World could then turn to Paul Heyman and surprisingly exhaust the favor by demanding that he inject him into the contest.

Ad

The angle would create more rifts between the OTC and his Wiseman. However, it would also ensure that WWE fans get the big Triple Threat Match they have been dreaming of.

#2. Roman Reigns could kick out Seth Rollins from the feud

Roman Reigns will likely take to the ring first on SmackDown before CM Punk and Seth Rollins confront him. The OTC could do the unthinkable by stating that Rollins is not on his level anymore and he does not want to face The Visionary.

Ad

The angle could create more drama as WWE builds towards a singles contest between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Both men could deny Seth Rollins a spot in the match, claiming they don’t want to see him on the card and be relevant.

The Visionary could then take a darker path and continue attacking both men before he is added to the contest nearer to the show.

#1. The Rock to enter another major storyline ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Ad

The Rock is already part of one of the biggest matches for WrestleMania 41. He helped John Cena turn against Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber and get himself an Undisputed WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 41.

Friday night’s SmackDown could see The Rock’s return to the middle during the big segment between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. He could offer one of the three men to sell their soul to The Final Boss for bigger opportunities.

Rock could also target Punk for his words against The Final Boss and tempt Roman and Seth into getting whatever they dream of, just like John Cena. The angle could make the entire storyline much more entertaining for WWE fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback