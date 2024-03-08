4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Randy Orton confronted by RAW star on past Smackdown, top stable reflects on big return

WWE fans may believe they're eating well every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, but those who subscribe to WWE Network and Peacock aren't quite as full. The platforms are going through a drought period where very little new programming is being added to the archives.

The week itself has been standard, but still quite slow. Monday, for example, featured a new episode of RAW Talk and nothing else. A week-old episode of NXT was then added to the archives on Tuesday.

Wednesday was slightly busier thanks to an archived episode of Monday Night RAW and a new edition of The Bump. Tiffany Stratton and Sami Zayn were the guests. Lastly, This Week In WWE, which recapped the major events from the prior seven days, was added on-demand on Thursday.

This weekend will be extremely slow for new content, as only four full-length programs will be arriving on demand. This includes two shows that have aired on alternative platforms in the past, an analysis and interview show, plus a developmental product. What will arrive on demand?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown is back with a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown will be returning with a brand new episode on WWE Network and Peacock. The new video will become available on Saturday, March 9th, beginning at noon EST.

For those unaware, the series features the always-entertaining Megan Morant breaking down the action from SmackDown the prior night. She is joined by a co-host, usually Sam Roberts or Scott Stanford. The program also features a handful of interviews from the arena which are spliced in.

Last week's episode of the hit series can be seen any time on-demand. The three interviews, however, can be seen right now in the video above. Tiffany Stratton was first to chat after a huge win over Naomi and Bron Breakker was last to be interviewed.

Notably, the second interview featured the Latino World Order. Rey Mysterio made his return on WWE SmackDown last week and he went on to chat with Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Carlito. Notably, Dragon Lee also showed up, which may indicate he's joining the faction full-time.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will soon be available

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will be arriving on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Any shows not immediately added on-demand are typically forbidden via contracts with television networks or other streaming platforms. These shows are examples of that, as they were unable to be added until after a set wait time.

WWE Main Event from February 22nd, 2024 will be available on-demand on Saturday, March 9th. The opening bout on this show saw everybody's favorite heel Jinder Mahal take on Apollo Crews. The main event showcased NXT's Tank Ledger and Hank Walker who battled The Creed Brothers.

Friday Night SmackDown from February 9th, 2024 will be added to the archives on Sunday, March 10th. This show was particularly exciting, as the ending saw Randy Orton go face-to-face with RAW's Drew McIntyre. The primary focus was to hype up Elimination Chamber Perth, but seeing the two top stars stare each other down was quite exciting.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

The final entry on this list is WWE NXT Level Up, the secondary show for the white & gold brand. NXT Level Up will air on Friday, March 8th, 2024 beginning at 10 PM EST on WWE Network and Peacock immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

Peacock users must keep in mind that the show will not be available on-demand immediately after airing on the live feed due to contractual obligations with Hulu. If you miss it live, it won't be available for up to two weeks.

As has become the norm for most weeks, NXT Level Up will feature three matches this time around. The main event will see Tavion Heights, a talented up-and-comer with a lot of potential, taking on The Gatekeeper of NXT Level Up Dante Chen.

The other two matches taped for the show are also intriguing. Izzi Dame, accompanied by Kiana James, will go one-on-one with the plucky and talented Karmen Petrovic. Lastly, SCRYPTS of OTM will battle Dion Lennox. Lennox was part of the Men's Breakout Tournament.

