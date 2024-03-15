4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - The Rock and Roman Reigns surprise fans on past SmackDown, top stars interviewed

WWE Network and Peacock are still not offering a wide variety of new programming in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. This past week again featured very little in the way of fresh programming, but still, some uploads were made available for subscribers of either platform.

Monday's sole contribution was a new episode of RAW Talk, breaking down the action from RAW. This edition of the series featured Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and more. Tuesday's only upload was the prior week's edition of NXT.

Wednesday saw two new uploads instead of just one. A month-old episode of RAW arrived, having previously aired on USA Network. Additionally, WWE's The Bump, featuring Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, also arrived. Lastly, This Week In WWE's most recent episode aired on Thursday.

This weekend won't exactly be more exciting for fans looking forward to new programming. Just four full-length shows are set to be added on-demand. This article will take a look at all four to inform viewers what will arrive and what they could and potentially should check out if they have an interest.

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of the hit weekly series The SmackDown LowDown will be streaming this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock. The new upload will air on-demand and on the live feed at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

For those unaware, the series sees Megan Morant and an additional WWE personality break down all of the action from Friday Night SmackDown. The analysts also throw three select interviews from the arena.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown is already available on-demand. The interview portion can also be seen in the video above. This features LA Knight discussing his rivalry with AJ Styles.

Additionally, Elektra Lopez, Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel of Legado Del Fantasma were interviewed. Perhaps the most notable, however, was a chat with Naomi, who was then interrupted and threatened by Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two programs that had previously aired on alternative platforms will be arriving on both WWE Network and Peacock over the course of the weekend. Some shows first air on television or other streaming platforms and feature a contractual clause that delays their arrival to the other streaming services covered in this article.

WWE Main Event from February 29, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The opening bout from the show saw the underrated and underutilized Xia Li battling Ivy Nile. The main event saw the incredible Ivar take on Apollo Crews.

Friday Night SmackDown from February 16, 2024, will also be added on-demand, this time on Sunday, March 17, 2024. This show featured a handful of fun matches but is best remembered for the final segment.

The Rock and Roman Reigns officially united as part of The Bloodline, promising to dominate World Wrestling Entertainment moving forward. Nobody expected the two men who were rumored to feud at WrestleMania to unite a week prior, so it was quite the shake-up.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

WWE NXT Level Up is the white and gold brand's B-show. It airs every Friday night immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST. The next edition will air on March 15, 2024. As a reminder, the show will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for up to two weeks after initially streaming on both that platform and WWE Network itself.

Three matches have been booked for the big show. This includes a main event featuring the return of a popular superstar. Sol Ruca, who suffered a serious injury last year, returned on NXT, but this will be her first match back. Ruca will clash with Wren Sinclair.

The other two bouts on the show are also intriguing. The popular Lola Vice will battle the up-and-coming Carlee Bright. Additionally, The Family's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino will tango with Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux. Drake will be making his NXT Level Up debut.

