4 Signs that 36-year-old WWE star will turn heel before SummerSlam 2025

Some of the most memorable heel and face turns happen at the biggest WWE PLEs. John Cena's historic turn may have taken place at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but it paved the way for his 17th World Championship win.

Ad

If he was going to break the record, it had to happen at WrestleMania. The Road to SummerSlam offers an opportunity for many prominent WWE names to change things up.

Some could turn heel after frustrations boil over. The next four signs indicate that Bayley will turn heel before SummerSlam.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#4. RAW's stable of faces is overflowing

Ad

Trending

Lyra Valkyria has quickly risen through the ranks in WWE in less than two years. In that time, she's joined an ever-growing stable of heroic performers.

The Irish star joins a field of faces on RAW such as IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Stephanie Vaquer, and the Dungeon Dolls.

Nikki Bella also competed in her first singles match in years. She may jump from brand to brand, but is yet another face in the current context of the RAW roster.

Ad

#3. Self-made issues with Lyra Valkyria

Ad

Bayley's treatment of Lyra Valkyria after WrestleMania 41 seems foolish now that she lost to her former friend in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls match to determine Becky Lynch's SummerSlam challenger.

She was more than happy to team with the Irish star on the Road to WrestleMania. Once Lynch replaced her at the event, Bayley's attitude must have shifted, even with The Man turning on Valkyria.

Bayley claimed she rooted for her one-time teammate until she held up Lynch's arm after a defeat. It was part of a pre-match agreement, and Lyra attacked The Man after she kept rubbing the loss in her face. Those factors could lead to a heel turn since the 36-year-old has been a face for a few years.

Ad

#2. Desperation could lead to recent WWE history repeating itself

Ad

WWE has used history in its feuds when it suits them, but Triple H acknowledges it much more than the previous regime. Bayley's frustration with Lynch has extended to Lyra, and it could force the once lovable star to repeat history.

The Role Model missed out on WrestleMania because of an attack from The Man. Since Lyra earned another shot to regain the Women's Intercontinental Title, Bayley could take a page out of Lynch's book and attack Valkyria backstage.

Ad

It could either be a blatant attack or another perpetrated by a mystery assailant. Bayley could then potentially replace Lyra at SummerSlam, but be revealed as the attacker.

She could justify the attack as making Lyra feel what she felt after Lynch's attack forced her to miss WrestleMania 41.

#1. Potentially out of SummerSlam

A messy history with Becky Lynch and missing out on competing at WrestleMania 41 have been the two main issues for Bayley. Chances at such a big stage don't come every year for every WWE performer.

Ad

Injuries, booking plans, or other factors can cause stars who aren't the top five to miss out. This happened to a healthy Bayley at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. She missed 'Mania 38 the following year due to an ACL injury.

Since Lyra earned the title shot at SummerSlam against Lynch, spots on the card are filling up quickly. Bayley's frustrations might boil over, leading to a heel turn and a character shift ahead of the two-night WWE PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE