4 Signs 37-year-old WWE star will become Ms. Money in the Bank this year

WWE Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and fans are quite excited to see which stars will secure the coveted contracts this year. The Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry, and viewers have started predicting the winner.

Naomi is arguably a front-runner to win the match this year. She has had a lot of ups and downs in the industry over the past five years. The Glow defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to qualify for the Women's MITB ladder match on SmackDown this week. Let’s look at four signs that indicate the 37-year-old will win the high-profile contest this year.

#4. Her push is long overdue

Naomi has always managed to share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the industry, but she's rarely been given a sustained main event push. Although she is a two-time Women’s Champion, many casual fans arguably don't remember her title reigns.

The Glow secured a massive victory against two of the biggest names in the SmackDown women’s division to secure a spot in the MITB ladder match. Since she has gained a lot of momentum, Naomi could win the Money in the Bank contract and kick off a memorable run as world champion.

#3. She has the potential to be the biggest heel on SmackDown

Since she accepted being the woman behind the attack on Jade Cargill, Naomi has been doing a brilliant job as a heel. She has been delivering remarkable promos and impressing fans with her character work.

While Naomi has consistently not been in the main event scene, she has been receiving massive reactions from the crowd. This could end up being the biggest reason WWE takes a bet on her and gives her a massive Money in the Bank victory. The former Women's Champion could ultimately become the biggest heel on SmackDown if she wins the contract.

#2. WWE is teasing a three-way program between Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill

WWE has been dropping subtle hints about a potential three-way rivalry between Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. The stars have been great on-screen friends in the past, and fans have been buzzing about a possible Triple Threat showdown involving them.

Naomi could win the briefcase and cash it in on Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. This could lead to Bianca and Jade's entry into the Women's Title picture against The Glow. WWE could then book a blockbuster Triple Threat contest between the stars for Evolution II.

Not only would the abovementioned program put the spotlight on the women's division, but it would also solidify Naomi’s place as a top name on the roster.

#1. This could be her last year as a full-time performer

Naomi recently said she was unsure about the future of her in-ring career. With recurring health issues and a long career already behind her, 2025 might be The Glow's final year as a full-time performer in WWE.

If that’s the case, the company could look to give her a major moment before she hangs up her boots to finally focus on her health and family. A Money in the Bank victory would serve as a reward for Naomi's hard work and further solidify her position in the industry.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Women's MITB contract this year.

