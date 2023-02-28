4 signs Austin Theory is facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is coming home to shake things up on The Road to WrestleMania. Cena will return to Monday Night RAW on March 6, possibly to shed light on his plans for The Show of Shows.

The sixteen-time world champion is also expected to wrestle at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, and we have a pretty clear idea of who The Champ's opponent will be at the show.

Austin Theory will likely face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and in this article, we look at four clear indications to prove this prediction.

#4. John Cena vs. Logan Paul is off for WrestleMania 39

Aside from A-Town Down, only Logan Paul was rumored to be John Cena's possible WrestleMania 39 opponent. However, various media outlets have reported that the potential dream encounter was called off a while ago.

Furthermore, The Maverick has completely moved on to a profoundly personal program with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins that will likely culminate in a grudge match at Mania. In contrast, Theory's path to The Show of Shows remains unclear, but media outlets have reported that he is lined up as Cena's opponent for the mega event.

#3. Austin Theory has a significant problem with stars of the past.

The current United States Champion calls himself "The Now." Simultaneously, Theory belittles stars of the past, considering them unworthy of all their present-day opportunities.

During his championship program with Rollins and Bobby Lashley, the brash 25-year-old RAW superstar repeatedly insulted his rivals for their experience and older age. Furthermore, Theory recently defeated Edge, a Hall of Famer, to retain the US Title.

A-Town Down has been disrespectful towards past generations, including the sixteen-time World Champion. All the disrespect could be a prelude to a full-fledged program with Cena.

#2. Theory has openly taunted John Cena on social media

The WWE Universe has long drawn comparisons between John Cena and Austin Theory. The Now has acknowledged the same by repeatedly taking jabs at the former multi-time US Champion, which grew intense following Theory's first singles championship win last April.

The sixteen-time world champion has also complimented Theory in response to his tweets. Hours before Elimination Chamber, Vince McMahon's former protege boldly stated on his Twitter feed that tonight everyone would see him, an apparent reference to Cena's gimmick.

These hints and teases were a subtle yet clear indication that Theory was building towards a massive dream match against The Champ.

#1. Austin Theory name-dropped John Cena on RAW

Last week, when Cena's WWE return on March 6 was announced, Theory took issue with all the hype surrounding the future Hall of Famer's return, believing he is worthy of the same respect.

This week, the pattern continued. The Now claimed during a backstage interview that he is the greatest champion, claiming he has shown hustle and loyalty. Theory was once again seemingly jealous of the respect everyone has for Cena.

The US Champion then announced he would confront the sixteen-time World Champion on RAW next week to demand respect. Their plans and intentions become apparent when WWE begins dropping teases on live television. Hence, Theory vs. Cena is very likely happening.

