4 Signs Austin Theory will betray Grayson Waller following WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are the current WWE Tag Team Champions. However, recent incidents on SmackDown hint that a possible break-up may be around the corner.

The duo allied in September last year and have since been an entertaining tag team on Friday nights. However, Grayson Waller's recent actions have frustrated Theory, which may eventually lead to him turning on his tag team partner.

Here are four signs that indicate Austin Theory will soon betray Grayson Waller.

#4. Grayson Waller has been trying to steal the spotlight

Austin Theory already had a successful start to his main roster career before he aligned himself with Grayson Waller. It felt like the right move for Theory at that time, as he needed a change.

Trending

The duo showed great chemistry and even became the WWE Tag Team Champions. However, there has been an interesting development to notice. Waller has not allowed Theory to talk and instead takes over in backstage interviews or in-ring promos. The former United States Champion may feel that Waller has been hogging the spotlight and hence may decide to turn on him.

#3. Johnny Gargano's pep talk on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Grayson Waller Effect featured the DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as guests. During the segment, Gargano wanted to chat with Austin Theory.

Gargano and Theory have a lot of history, as they were both part of the stable 'The Way' back during their NXT days. Grayson said he was proud of what Theory has already achieved in his short career.

However, Gargano also expressed his disappointment in seeing Theory align with Grayson Waller, suggesting that Austin doesn't need Waller and should instead realize his potential on his own.

#2. Austin Theory may feel he is being used

Expand Tweet

On several occasions, we've seen Austin Theory taking the beatings while Grayson Waller doesn't stand up for his tag team partner. One such instance was during WWE Elimination Chamber when Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had their way with Theory as Waller looked on.

Last week on SmackDown, Waller used Theory as a shield and capitalized to secure a win. Even during this week's episode, as The Grayson Waller Effect turned into chaos, it was Theory who took the moves from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The former Money in the Bank contract holder may feel that he is being used and might decide to betray Waller.

#1. Austin Theory may soon be turning babyface

Expand Tweet

Since his transition to the main roster, Austin Theory has been a heel. Despite a strong start, he hasn't been able to reach new heights over the past year. WWE might be planning to turn him babyface soon. A shift is noticeable in his recent social media activity.

He recently shared a clip of himself interacting with fans at a recent event, a typical babyface move. Everything indicates that Theory may soon betray Grayson Waller and embrace the good side moving forward.