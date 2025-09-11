4 Signs that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will part ways after WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

By Matthew Serocki
Published Sep 11, 2025 03:43 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will team together again in WWE. (Image Credit: WWE on X).
While CM Punk and AJ Lee will battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza, the outcome of the match may set all four stars on different paths. Lee hasn't wrestled for WWE in over a decade, but she still holds cache as a top star.

Punk won the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, only for Rollins to cash in on him and ruin the moment. Lynch is the Women's Intercontinental Champion and has several contenders waiting for their shot.

While the couples will remain together outside the ring, the next four signs point to Rollins and Lynch parting ways as a team after Wrestlepalooza.

#4. No mention of Becky Lynch joining The Vision on WWE TV

They may cross paths on screen every once in a while, but the Lynch/Rollins partnerships usually don't last for months. They're often done to set up an angle for one PLE.

The two stars mention each other in promos from week to week, but The Man never interacts with any other members of the Vision. The mixed tag team match seems like a short-term alliance for the first-ever Wrestlepalooza.

WWE wants some attraction matches, and having the returning Lee team with her real-life husband against another real-life couple fits the bill.

#3. A singles feud between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch heading into Crown Jewel

AJ Lee used Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Title as a prop to get what she wanted. She only agreed to return the belt to The Man if Lynch agreed to a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

The Visionary actually accepted the challenge after Lee gave him a taste of what Punk had to deal with. Since they've already established something with the Women's Intercontinental Title, the two will probably feud over it after the PLE.

Writers wouldn't use the title like that without a reason, and a match could be booked for Crown Jewel in Perth.

#2. Seth Rollins needs to focus on defending the World Heavyweight Championship

It's fun to see the two couples team up against each other for a special match, but Lynch and Rollins currently hold titles. Since they aren't defending them at Wrestlepalooza, they must refocus on that pursuit after the event.

Cody Rhodes hasn't defended the Undisputed WWE Championship since winning it at SummerSlam. The Visionary put the World Heavyweight Title on the line at Clash in Paris.

Skipping one WWE PLE cycle is fine. Once Wrestlepalooza is in the books, however, bookers need to refocus on RAW's top prize.

#1. WWE has put The Vision on hold while Paul Heyman is out

While all members of The Vision appear on RAW each week, the group has been acting independently of one another. Rollins is working with Lynch against Punk and Lee. They continue their blood feud, just without the same players.

The main reason is that Paul Heyman is out of commission due to Roman Reigns attacking him at Clash in Paris. The Oracle is the group's mouthpiece, but all three members are capable of holding their own on the mic.

Heyman might return at or after the show so the group can resume its work after Wrestlepalooza. Lynch will have her own problems with Lee and other challengers, so the pairing seems like a one-time thing for the first-ever show.

About the author
Matthew Serocki

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

Know More

Edited by Neda Ali
