4 Signs that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is happening at WWE Wrestlepalooza

John Cena defeated Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. The first-ever Wrestlepalooza is up next on the PLE schedule. Who will now face the 17-time world champion in the ring?

With less than four months to go on his retirement tour, every encounter Cena has must be meaningful. He should be facing big names from his past who are still active, and avoid wasting time on feuds with stars like Logan Paul.

Ever since Brock Lesnar shockingly returned at SummerSlam, it set the stage for one final clash between the two bitter rivals. The next four signs point to Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena happening at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE.

#4. A Brock Lesnar tease ahead of Clash in Paris

Before Cena and Logan Paul squared off in Paris, they had a few in-ring confrontations to build the match. The Maverick repeated the same talking points, claiming that WWE needs him and he's the best thing to ever grace a wrestling ring.

Cena insulted him like everyone else, but it hit home more because the 17-time champ is retiring and has more influence with the fans.

As Cena tried to speak with Nick Aldis backstage after one of their exchanges, Aldis briefly mentioned that Lesnar contacted him to address their showdown at the end of SummerSlam.

Before more could be discussed, however, Paul decked Cena. That subtle tease was to remind fans that The Beast was still lurking in the shadows.

#3. John Cena has already been advertised for Wrestlepalooza's main event

As WWE announced its deal with ESPN to become the new home for all PLEs, they also revealed the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event. It will be held in Indianapolis on Saturday, September 20.

The news also mentioned that Cena will main-event the show since it will be the first and only time he'll wrestle at the new PLE. If The Doctor of Thuganomics is main-eventing a show, it has to be against a major opponent.

He's already faced CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and even Jey Uso (in tag team action). The final showdown between Lesnar and Cena is fitting for the first and last time Cena will appear at Wrestlepalooza.

#2. Brock Lesnar has crossover appeal for the first PLE on ESPN

WWE's merger with the UFC under the TKO banner was partially aimed at gaining more legitimacy for the wrestling promotion as a pro sport. The UFC is often compared to pro wrestling due to its combative nature, but without predetermined outcomes.

Several UFC/Bellator stars have crossed over to WWE, including Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Riddle, Cain Velasquez, Shayna Baszler, Ken Shamrock, and Lola Vice. The Beast adds credibility because of his athletic accomplishments outside WWE.

He's a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA legend. Having him main event the first PLE on WWE's new home, ESPN, makes sense since he's known to fans outside of pro wrestling.

#1. John Cena's Retirement Tour has only four months left

Unless he decides to extend his final ride for a few months, fans will only get to witness John Cena wrestling for approximately four more months. His tour ends when the calendar turns to 2026.

That leaves only a few big shows before the year ends. Wrestlepalooza is first, followed by Crown Jewel Perth, a few potential editions of Saturday Night's Main Event, and Survivor Series: WarGames.

There could be another show added at some point, but that only leaves about three or four more PLE appearances. It will be hard to drag out a Lesnar feud until Survivor Series in November.

For that reason, getting it on the books while SummerSlam is still relatively fresh in fans' minds would be best for business.

