4 signs CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship this month

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is set to face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle in front of his native crowd in Glasgow, Scotland. The premium live event will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The Scottish Warrior will be a huge favorite to walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, he needs to make sure he stays focused and not get swayed away by his obsession with CM Punk, who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Here are four possible signs that indicate history could repeat itself at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Drew McIntyre is distracted

Expand Tweet

Trending

Drew McIntyre has been obsessed with CM Punk since the latter made his return to WWE last year. This obsession cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Hence, there is a possibility that history will repeat itself at Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event.

Over the last few weeks, The Scottish Warrior has been distracted, often giving in to the CM Punk chants during the shows. The latest episode of RAW followed the same narrative, as McIntyre's focus shifted momentarily from Damian Priest to Michael Cole. This allowed Priest to take over and deliver a South of Heaven through the announce table to end the show.

These small nuances in recent programming indicate that something similar may happen at Clash at the Castle, possibly due to interference from the Second City Saint.

#3. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre does not need a title

The ongoing rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been some of the best programming WWE has done in recent months, despite Punk's injury.

The Best in the World is expected to make his return to in-ring action very soon, likely in the coming months. Given the animosity between him and McIntyre, their potential match in the future does not need a championship on the line to draw money.

Additionally, with Gunther expected to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024, Punk costing Drew the title at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event could be the right move moving forward.

#2. CM Punk's recent absence

CM Punk has been absent from television programming since the WWE Draft in April 2024, when he cut a promo against Drew McIntyre on RAW.

While the reason for his absence is not clear, WWE might be planning a surprise return of the Second City Saint at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. Punk costing Drew the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home fans would only add more heat to their ongoing feud.

#1. "Deja vu" at WWE Clash at the Castle

Before Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, it was Drew McIntyre who came closest to dethroning The Tribal Chief.

At Clash at the Castle in 2022, McIntyre was on the cusp of winning the title before Solo Sikoa made his debut to align with The Bloodline and cost Drew the match.

The history may repeat itself at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event after two years, with CM Punk costing Drew the match against Damian Priest this time around. If this probable scenario indeed comes to fruition, it would be a "Deja vu" moment for The Scottish Warrior.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback