4 Signs Cody Rhodes will accept The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes will have a major decision to make as The Rock is set to appear for his answer. The American Nightmare also made his presence felt on SmackDown this week, where CM Punk advised him regarding his choice.

Ad

Now, as we approach the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, considerable hints suggest that Cody Rhodes will accept The Rock's offer at the event. In this article, we will look at four signs that imply this direction for Rhodes, potentially becoming the corporate champion for The Final Boss.

#4. Cody Rhodes wants to keep the title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One primary sign that Cody Rhodes will accept The Rock's offer is his probable desire to remain champion for longer. If he opposes the TKO Board of Directors and rejects the offer, he may face hindrances and obstacles, as The Rock certainly wouldn’t take kindly to being turned down.

These challenges could eventually lead to Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Championship sooner than expected. The People's Champion has already stated that accepting the offer will open new opportunities for him.

Ad

All of this points to Rhodes accepting The Rock's offer, making it a major sign of him becoming the corporate champion at Elimination Chamber.

#3. The Rock's emotional blackmail on Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock appeared digitally on the recent episode of SmackDown, where he emotionally pressured The American Nightmare. During the segment, The Final Boss introduced Cody's 'Soul Weight' belt, which featured the date of Dusty Rhodes' passing.

Even before this, The Rock mentioned how accepting the offer could change everything for Cody's family. All of this has put the Undisputed WWE Champion under emotional pressure, making it seem likely that Cody might accept the offer at the upcoming PLE, considering these emotional factors.

Ad

#2. Cody might accept the offer but not truly be on his side

Accepting the offer will give Cody Rhodes numerous advantages and opportunities, some of which he may have never imagined. This makes it possible that Dusty’s son might accept The Final Boss's offer but with an undercover motive.

Cody Rhodes could pretend to be on The Rock’s side while secretly planning to turn against him after securing the opportunities he desires. He may act like an ally to The Rock without truly aligning with him.

Ad

He doesn’t outright reject the offer to avoid complications that might jeopardize his title reign.

#1. CM Punk's advice to The American Nightmare

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes engaged in an interesting segment on SmackDown, where The Best in the World advised the SmackDown star to accept the offer. Punk stated that while everyone might want Rhodes to reject it, he was advising him differently, as a younger version of himself might have accepted the same offer.

This segment, which takes place just before the Elimination Chamber, indicates that Cody might consider accepting the offer, especially with Punk encouraging him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback