4 Signs Drew McIntyre is soon winning the Undisputed WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. The match was made official by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis in a video posted on social media earlier this week.McIntyre squared off against Cody at Wrestlepalooza, but failed to capture the title. After he received another shot at the gold, many believe that The Scottish Psychopath will finally get the job done at the upcoming event on November 1.Now, let's explore four signs Drew McIntyre is soon winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.#4. WWE can't afford to have Drew McIntyre lose to Cody Rhodes againDrew McIntyre has been aiming to dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship for quite some time. However, after kicking off an interesting feud with Cody on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown and finally facing him at Wrestlepalooza, he was still unable to capture the title.Given the situation, it's unlikely for the Stamford-based promotion to book another match between The Scottish Psychopath and The American Nightmare just to give McIntyre another loss.If McIntyre loses again, it could diminish the momentum the 40-year-old has built as a serious contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that Drew McIntyre might finally dethrone Cody at the upcoming event.#3. Cody Rodes is showing signs of a potential heel turnConsidering that Cody Rhodes is currently teasing a heel turn on SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion might consider spicing things up by booking a double turn at the upcoming event.Drew McIntyre could win the Undisputed WWE Championship and turn face, while a frustrated Cody could turn heel after losing the title. If this happens, it could enable The American Nightmare to maintain his position as a threat on the men's roster even without having a championship around his waist.#2. WWE could be planning to crown both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at the same timeLast year, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk engaged in an intense rivalry that lasted nearly 10 months. The feud ended when Punk defeated McIntyre at Bad Blood. That said, the company might now consider crowning the former rivals champions at the same time a year after their iconic feud ended.Since it seems unlikely that Punk will lose to Jey Uso at SNME XLI for the World Heavyweight Championship, there is a high chance that the company might also book The Scottish Warrior to dethrone Cody at the marquee event.#1. Drew McIntyre winning the title would allow Randy Orton to finally challenge for itEarlier this year, Randy Orton revealed his intentions of becoming a 15-time world champion. He faced John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, but failed to capture the title. Orton then entered the King of the Ring Tournament, but was defeated in the final by his former mentee, Cody Rhodes, at Night of Champions.Given that the The Viper has yet to challenge his friend, Cody, for the championship since the latter regained it from Cena at SummerSlam, the company might finally strip the gold of The American Nightmare at SNME XLI to give Orton another shot at it.Since the 14-time champion is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre, it would be easier for him to challenge The Scottish Warrior after he potentially wins the title.