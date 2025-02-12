4 Signs John Cena will win the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Elimination Chamber: Toronto will be an emotional night for the Cenation. John Cena will step inside the chamber for the last time in his storied career, joining an impressive field of superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre have booked their spot. The Men's Elimination Chamber will have major implications for WrestleMania as the challenger for the WWE Championship will be determined.

Furthermore, many singles feuds will likely arise from the controversies and pinfalls inside the chamber. However, while fans aren't sure what to expect on The Road to WrestleMania, Cena winning the Men's Chamber is pretty likely.

#4. John Cena has already suffered a major setback this year

When Jey Uso and John Cena were the final two in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was convinced that Cena would win this third Rumble and book his ticket to WrestleMania. However, following a failed attempt at The Attitude Adjustment, The Champ was pushed off the apron by Jey.

Cena was left stunned. Social media went into a frenzy. It was his last Rumble, and winning the melee en route to creating history with a 17th World Title win was the perfect story.

The 16-time World Champion's career has been full of setbacks. Hence, regarding his character, the Rumble setback made a lot of sense, especially if it were meant to set up a massive Elimination Chamber win.

#3. Cena is rumored to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

With Jey Uso confirmed to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41, the card for The Show of Shows has begun to take shape as clarity has emerged on the two World Title matches.

Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso is out of the hunt. The American Nightmare was heavily rumored to battle The Rock months ago, but those plans are off the table. The chances of Rhodes facing Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All are also slimmer.

That leaves Triple H with only a few credible opponents for the reigning WWE Champion, with John Cena's name making every fan's wishlist. The most obvious incentive is the 17th World Title.

However, Cena helped Rhodes finish his story last year at 'Mania, and that arc could come full circle in Las Vegas, where The Champ sets out to create history.

#2. The WWE Universe is essentially demanding a John Cena victory

The Leader of The Cenation has received extensive criticism throughout his career, but John Cena has received exceptional applause since announcing his retirement tour.

Fans are interested in seeing Cena headline his final WrestleMania. He can create history at this event by breaking Ric Flair's record and winning the elusive 17th World Title. Given the love he has received, however, fan interest could drop significantly if Cena loses.

Furthermore, the 'Mania hype has been as hot as fans would have anticipated. Cena winning the chamber could appease the WWE Universe and pique interest.

#1. The 16-time World Champion is out to do what's "best for business"

Soon after his Royal Rumble loss, John Cena released a passionate promo in which he confidently claimed he was out to do what was best for business. According to Cena, winning the historic 17th World Title is ideal for the company.

WWE has a golden opportunity to cash in on the hype surrounding Cena's retirement tour. Ric Flair's record has remained intact for decades. The Champ tied it back in 2017, and eight years later, he has one last chance to create history.

The Champ closing 'Mania with the World Title, shaking hands with Cody Rhodes, and celebrating with the WWE Universe is the perfect WrestleMania moment.

