4 Signs Logan Paul will become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event

Logan Paul takes on Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend, and ahead of the show, it seems that Uso could have already opened the door for the former United States Champion to ensure a victory.

Last night on WWE RAW, Uso had to interfere in the feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, and now there is a target on his back, leading to the belief that his title reign could be set to expire.

#4. Gunther claimed on RAW that Uso looks uncomfortable with a title

Gunther had a lot to say about Uso on RAW this week, but one of the comments he made does ring true about how Uso is out of his comfort zone as champion. It's clear that he is not used to being a champion on his own, and he's struggling to find his place, which could be why he's interfering in other storylines.

This comment could have come from officials in WWE itself who have already decided that this experiment wasn't the best and could be looking to make Logan Paul the World Champion instead.

#3. Logan Paul has had the upper hand throughout this feud

Logan Paul has always played the role of a heel well, but it seemed at one point as though WWE had forgotten that Uso had a feud with Paul when he was inserted into the Seth Rollins feud instead.

The Maverick took advantage of that and showed up after the show to get the upper hand. He wasn't even on RAW this week, and Jey Uso was still attacked backstage. It seems that Paul has all the momentum and the match is his to lose.

#2. Jey Uso has a target on his back

As already noted, Jey Uso has made some major mistakes that he can't afford as World Champion. Uso always had his brother to watch his back before, now he can't trust anyone and is still trying to support Sami Zayn, even though he already has Gunther and Logan Paul to watch out for.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have now become his enemies, and since both men are on the card for Saturday Night's Main Event, it's hard to believe they won't try to cost him and potentially recruit Logan Paul.

#1. Logan Paul is a Triple H guy

Triple H has had a lot to say about Paul over the past few years and following WrestleMania, he was there to once again sing his praises. He has always claimed that Paul is a future World Champion and someone born to be part of the business.

With the backlash being the way it is for Jey Uso, Triple H could be looking to annoy fans even more by giving them a champion that they will hate even more. Paul had a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Championship a few years ago when he wasn't ready. But, things are different now and he could finally defeat Jey Uso to win the big gold belt.

