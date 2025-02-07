4 signs Randy Orton is not returning to WWE any time soon

Randy Orton has been away from WWE ever since Kevin Owens hit him with the Package Piledriver on the November 8, 2024 edition of SmackDown.

KO brought back the banned move to target his former tag team partner in a bid to turn heel. Not many saw that The Prizefighter was ready to inflict such damage on someone he had previously called his friend.

However, it doesn't seem that Orton will be back on television soon, thanks to the damage inflicted by Owens on his former friend. The latter has also moved on to new battles and attacked Sami Zayn on the latest episode of RAW.

Check out the four signs Randy Orton won’t be returning to WWE for at least a few more weeks.

#4. WWE is still selling how bad his injury is

The commentary team hasn’t tired of mentioning how Kevin Owens laid waste to Randy Orton by making him his first victim after bringing back the banned Package Piledriver move.

The Viper was taken out by KO in late 2024, and WWE has kept him away since then. The company is trying to sell the kayfabe injury as much as possible with the help of its commentary team.

This could be a sign that he will be kept off-screen until at least Elimination Chamber, after which he could return to kickstart his rivalry with Kevin Owens. It would give them the perfect platform to take their issues into WrestleMania 41.

#3. The 2025 Royal Rumble would have been the best place for Randy Orton to return

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes faced off in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The match presented Randy Orton with the perfect opportunity to return and prevent The Prizefighter from winning the title.

Orton also had a chance to make a surprise return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE held back that decision too, allowing him to stay away from the ring for some time.

This could be a sign that the company will keep him out for a few more weeks after he misses the big PLE. Missing the two big spots that could have earned him a massive pop from the crowd could now see him return at a later date and skip Elimination Chamber.

#2. Cody Rhodes will likely face the winner of the Elimination Chamber match

One big match fans want to see at WrestleMania 41 is between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will face The American Nightmare for the title.

Skipping the Royal Rumble could mean that The Viper won’t get a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber PLE. It could also mean that his return feud will be against Kevin Owens and not Cody Rhodes.

With that in mind, it’s a sign that WWE will keep him away from the Elimination Chamber match and Rhodes till after WrestleMania 41. There will be no hurry in the creative teams’ minds to bring back Randy Orton if he does not have to battle to become a number contender for the world title.

#1. Kevin Owens has already started feuding with Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Many WWE fans believe that Randy Orton’s return feud will be against Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter was the one who shelved him, and The Viper could come back for revenge.

The fallout episode of RAW after the Rumble PLE saw Owens mercilessly attack Sami Zayn and hit him with a Package Piledriver. Kevin seems to have planted the seeds for his next rivalry.

With the creative team working on Owens and Zayn’s story, it seems like Randy Orton’s return could be delayed till the feud comes to an end. Owens and Zayn have historically had lengthy rivalries, and that could keep The Viper away for some time longer before the two men put their issues to rest.

