4 signs that Randy Orton will turn heel after loss at WWE Night of Champions 2025

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, Randy Orton gave his best effort to win the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament but failed to accomplish it. The Apex Predator executed multiple RKOs, but still Cody Rhodes managed to emerge at the top.
However, WWE has dropped considerable hints about a potential heel turn for Orton at the Saudi Arabia event. In this article, we will discuss four signs that the Legend Killer will turn into a villain following his loss to the former Undisputed WWE Champion.
#4. Randy Orton was about to Punt Kick Cody Rhodes
During the match, Orton connected an RKO to The American Nightmare, but was not able to pin him. Frustrated by this, he somehow gets Rhodes in the spot for a Punt Kick, but initially, The Viper reconsidered the idea due to his friendship with Cody.
After a few seconds, The Legend Killer was ready to strike a Punt Kick to Cody Rhodes before the 39-year-old star reversed it. Attacking your friend with a career-threatening move suggests that somewhere down the line, the heel turn of Randy Orton is nearing in WWE.
#3. He exposed the turnbuckles
Usually, as a babyface, Orton does not use many illegal tactics to win a match. Meanwhile, at Night of Champions 2025, The Apex Predator exposed the side turnbuckle in a desperate attempt to defeat Cody Rhodes.
However, this backfired on him when Rhodes reversed and used the exposed turnbuckle to his advantage. This move from Orton subtly hints at his future heel turn in World Wrestling Entertainment.
#2. The Viper was visibly upset with Cody Rhodes' victory
Despite the great bond between them, Randy Orton was visibly frustrated and upset with Cody Rhodes' victory. During the post-match interview, the former Undisputed WWE Champion thanked Orton and hailed him as a future Hall of Famer.
He even requested the crowd to give The Viper a massive cheer for his incredible attempt. When cameras turned to the veteran, he was not happy with his mention by Cody Rhodes and was visibly upset about the loss.
This growing frustration apparently indicates that a Randy Orton heel turn is about to unfold soon.
#1. No sportsmanship from The Legend Killer
After Randy Orton suffered the loss, he immediately dragged himself out of the ring and decided to stand at the entrance ramp. Considering the friendship between The Viper and The American Nightmare, Orton could have shown sportsmanship by congratulating the SmackDown star.
Instead of showing respect, Orton was standing angry outside the ring, hinting at his forthcoming villainous turn.
