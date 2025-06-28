3 reasons why Randy Orton lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 kicked off with the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The high-profile event witnessed Cody Rhodes clashing with Randy Orton for the crown. Both veterans put on an impressive show in front of the audience, and the crowd was also blowing off the venue with their reactions.

However, the match concluded when the American Nightmare struck a Cross Rhodes and emerged as the winner. In the post-match interview, Rhodes appreciated The Legend Killer and requested the crowd to cheer for the future Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, the Apex Predator didn't seem happy with his loss. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Orton lost at the Saudi Arabia event.

#3. Orton already had a recent match with John Cena

At WWE Backlash 2025, The Legend Killer had the opportunity to dethrone The Franchise Player, but Orton failed in his attempt. Cena won the match thanks to an interference by R-Truth. Despite this, WWE did not continue that rivalry.

This shows that the Stamford-based promotion has no plans to have another match between Orton and Cena in the retirement tour of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

This could be why the Triple H-led creative regime preferred to book Rhodes vs. Cena at SummerSlam due to the unfinished business between them since WrestleMania 41.

#2. To plant the seeds for a massive heel turn

During the King of the Ring final match, WWE dropped considerable hints for the heel turn of The Viper. In one moment, Orton was about to strike a Punt Kick on Rhodes, but stopped himself due to his bond with The American Nightmare.

However, soon, Randy Orton decides to strike, but Rhodes reverses the same. The veteran even exposed the turnbuckle, but it cost him the match. In the post-match interview, Orton was also visibly frustrated with the victory of the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

All this shows that Randy Orton's loss is somewhat connected to his upcoming heel turn.

#1. WWE wants to set the stage for a Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton rematch

Randy Orton's reaction during the post-match interview tells the entire story, as he visibly expressed his frustration over the loss. This raises the speculation of him costing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam against John Cena.

If this scenario unfolds, then another explanation behind The Apex Predator's loss could simply be WWE's intention to set the stage for another match between the former Legacy members.

