Randy Orton teases using a move that Vince McMahon unbanned during KOTR Finals against Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton seemingly teased turning heel not once but twice during the King of the Ring (KOTR) Finals at Night of Champions 2025. He even teased using a move that Vince McMahon unbanned a few years ago.

Cody Rhodes ended up winning the King of the Ring Tournament and will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. However, a desperate Randy Orton's plan to become the King of the Ring backfired as he became the runner-up for the second year in a row.

Cody Rhodes was down, and Randy Orton attempted to use the punt, a previously banned move. It took a lot of convincing, and Vince McMahon decided to unban the move during the COVID-19 pandemic era when he was convinced that The Viper could perform it safely.

In his second attempt to cheat, Orton first got out a steel chair. Veteran referee Charles Robinson grabbed it from his hands, telling The Viper that he knew better than to do that.

It turned out to be a ruse by Orton, who removed one of the turnbuckles to expose it to plain steel. Ultimately, his ribs went crashing into the steel, setting up a Cross Rhodes finish for The American Nightmare.

Rhodes didn't seem to have much of an issue and told the crowd in Riyadh to give Orton praise for all he's done. So it seems unclear whether this was Orton being desperate, or if he's going back to his old ways.

