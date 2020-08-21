Randy Orton reveals how he brought back a move that concussed Vince McMahon in 2009

Randy Orton may call himself The Legend Killer, but he is one of the biggest legends in the making. Randy Orton is the youngest Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship in Vince McMahon's WWE. He is a thirteen-time World Champion and someone who may beat Ric Flair and John Cena's sixteen World Championship reigns.

Randy Orton on bringing back the Punt Kick after concussing Vince McMahon

Randy Orton was on a conference call earlier today. The call was posted by Inside The Ropes on their YouTube channel. During the call, Randy Orton spoke about a possible feud with The Fiend and an iconic match against John Cena to break Ric Flair's World Championship reigns.

While on the call, Randy Orton also spoke about The Punt Kick, a move that concussed Vince McMahon in 2009. The Viper spoke about how he convinced Vince McMahon to bring back the move during the pandemic when the shows were being taped.

"With the Punt Kick it was hard because I had to make it look good and its kind of hard to work, for a lack of a better term, a kick to the head that devastating. So many people didn't want to take it and of course I kicked Vince McMahon. And everyone remembers when I kicked Vince in 2009 giving him a concussion. I think it split him open a little bit. That was me grabbing the brass ring."

"I was so excited that I had this opportunity that I lost track and lost sight of the number one priority, that is, taking care of your opponent. Now, just with me being a little older and the current situation with the pandemic where we were taping for the past few months, I was able to play with the idea of bringing the Punt Kick back. Since I was playing the Legend Killer persona, I had to bring back the Punt Kick. I devised a way to hit the kick whether we were taping or we were LIVE, it was a hundred percent safe and I'm not going to hurt anybody because that is the number one priority for me. And given the fact that it was banned because it was so dangerous, I think I'm able to do it again because Vince McMahon trusts that Ive figured out how to make it safe. And I'm glad he said yes."

