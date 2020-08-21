Randy Orton reveals storyline between him and John Cena to break Ric Flair's record

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the most decorated Superstars in the WWE. In the WWE, John Cena has won the World Title sixteen times while Randy Orton has won the same coveted Championship thirteen times. Cena's sixteen Championship reigns has him tied with Ric Flair's.

Randy Orton's plan for him and John Cena competing to break Ric Flair's record

A few hours ago, Randy Orton was in an interview where he spoke about a myriad of topics—ranging from his WWE Championship match at WWE SummerSlam to him and John Cena possible beating Ric Flair's record number of Championship reigns.

Randy Orton says in three of four years, he wants to be tied on 16 world titles with John Cena - who would be heel and have Ric Flair in his corner - and they face off at WrestleMania to see who gets the record number 17 and they both have to retire after.



GIVE RANDY THE PEN. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 21, 2020

John Cena beating Ric Flair's record World Title reigns is a topic of debate in many wrestling circles. The closest Cena came to beating The Nature Boy's record was at WWE SummerSlam 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins in a Winner Takes All match. John Cena would have won the match had it not been for Jon Stewart, who interfered in the match, attacking Cena.

This weekend, at WWE SummerSlam, Randy Orton has the chance to capture the WWE Championship for the fourteenth time. The Viper will go one on one with Drew McIntyre at the PPV.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Randy Orton betrayed Ric Flair when he attacked him with a low blow and punting him in the end. Randy Orton revealed the reason for such a move was that The Nature Boy let his ego get ahead of him and forced The Viper to face Kevin Owens.

Earlier today, reports stated that WWE is planning many returns this weekend and John Cena posted a cryptic picture, hinting at a possible return to WWE SummerSlam. The weekend is one of the most awaited ones since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.