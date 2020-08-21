Randy Orton reveals the reason he doesn't work well with Bray Wyatt, talks about a possible Fiend vs. Legend Killer feud (Exclusive)

As part of the build to SummerSlam 2020, Randy Orton was part of a global teleconference ahead of his match with Drew McIntyre and Sportskeeda was honored to be a part of the telephone call. Aside from Randy Orton, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will be in the other world title match at SummerSlam 2020, as he takes on Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

I asked Randy Orton to share his thoughts on a potential feud with Bray Wyatt, in his most dangerous incarnation- as The Fiend.

I think the potential would be there for it to be a good feud. The Fiend is a character that's really hard to figure out because I know at first he was supposed to be comparable to The Devil, a bad guy through and through. Obviously, the times have changed and I really think that a lot of people really enjoy the Undertaker-like madness that The Fiend brought to the table.

Randy Orton did not think that the match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena at WrestleMania 36 would be any good, but the madness of The Fiend and the genius of Bray Wyatt would change his mind.

I thought Bray vs. Cena at WrestleMania when I heard about it, what they were going to do cinematically, I thought 'oh that's gonna be the sh***. What is that? That's not a wrestling match. But when I watched it, it was probably my favorite match on the WrestleMania card, other than my own of course, and that's just a testament to how interesting those characters are.

Everybody loves Cena. Everybody knows he's talented. He's the biggest name since I laced up a pair of boots. But The Fiend can hang. Bray Wyatt, the way that he plays the character, even the Bray Wyatt character, when he had Harper and Erick Rowan, the Wyatt Family thing, that was good stuff.

The 'Legend Killer' Randy Orton vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton went on to say that while he doesn't have the best chemistry with Bray Wyatt, a feud between The Legend Killer (the current incarnation of Randy Orton) and The Fiend is something that is bound to happen down the line.

The story's there because, I think it was 2017, maybe 2016 that I was actually in the Wyatt Family. I got to wrestle Bray at WrestleMania. Beat him for the title. If The Fiend has a bone to pick with anybody, it will be the Legend Killer. It will be very interesting.

Personally, I think I tend to perform the best with a certain type of character, type of WWE Superstar and Bray Wyatt doesn't really fit that mold. But I think with his ability to tell a story, his ability to portray the characters he's come up with so well, I think that it's something that we would have to do in the future. Hopefully, The Fiend is around for a long time and he's the new Undertaker, and I can't see how we'd miss each other if that is the case

Randy Orton is pretty confident that he will cross paths with Bray Wyatt at some point:

I'm going to wrestle until I'm 48, 47, whatever, into my late 40s, a long time. I'll cross paths with The Fiend at some point and hopefully, we'll put on a good show and tell a great story.

SummerSlam 2020 will be broadcast on TV live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM IST on Monday 24th August.