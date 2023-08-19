4 signs Rey Mysterio will win his United States Championship match next week on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio shocked fans after last week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode. The incredible Hall of Famer began the show supporting his friend in a planned title bout but left with the United States Championship.

Austin Theory, the now former champion, viciously attacked Rey's Latino World Order stablemate Santos Escobar and injured the man's leg. The Hall of Famer, refusing to let the cocky champion get away with his actions, fought Theory in an impromptu bout and won the title.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Theory ranted about what happened. After some back and forth among numerous stars, he battled LA Knight. The winner of the match could then go on to face Rey next week.

While he didn't do it alone, Austin defeated The Megastar and will go one-on-one with the lucha legend on the next episode of SmackDown. While Theory builds momentum, Mysterio will almost certainly walk away as the champion. Why is that the case?

Below are four signs Rey Mysterio will win his United States Championship match next week on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Rey just won the belt on WWE SmackDown last week

As noted, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship just last week. He defeated Theory relatively quickly, but it wasn't the most dominant victory imaginable. Rey hasn't yet defended the belt, either.

While that isn't surprising, Mysterio should not lose the title just two weeks after winning it. This is especially true when he hasn't been able to defend the title against anybody else in WWE yet.

The Ultimate Underdog deserves a proper reign with the coveted belt. Theory held the title for well over 200 days. While Mysterio doesn't necessarily need to have it for nine months as Austin did, he needs more than a 14-day reign for it to matter genuinely.

#3. Austin Theory needs something new

Rey Mysterio being the United States Champion is fantastic. He is an incredible WWE performer. With that being said, the reasons why the Hall of Famer should and likely will win next week go beyond the performer himself.

Austin Theory is in dire need of a change. WWE has lost some interest in him in recent months, as evident by his lack of screen time. He hasn't had a serious and important rivalry since WrestleMania.

World Wrestling Entertainment officials and Triple H must be keenly aware of Theory's issues in the company and his presentation. Giving him the United States Title back would be a return to the status quo, something that wouldn't help anybody. Austin needs to move on to something else.

#2. The Santos Escobar-Rey Mysterio story is seemingly just getting started

Rey Mysterio is part of the Latino World Order. The faction is one of the most popular on WWE SmackDown. Members include Rey himself, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega.

While Rey and Santos Escobar show great respect for each other, there is undoubtedly an angle playing out in real time that will shake that up. Their relationship is bound to grow strained, inevitably leading to a heel turn for Escobar and a feud between the two WWE superstars.

The United States Championship could play an important role in that story as it develops. If Santos grows jealous of Rey having gold, he may eventually snap. Since the company is building a long-term story here, signs indicate Mysterio retaining his belt.

#1. The United States Championship is ready to go to somebody new once Rey loses it

Austin Theory had a long run with the WWE United States Championship. He won the belt in early 2022 and regained it at Survivor Series WarGames last November. He then held it up until last week's SmackDown.

The reign was long, and he battled numerous opponents. That alone is a sign that he is unlikely to regain the belt. WWE wouldn't put him in the same spot when he ran out of opponents to battle and stories surrounding the title.

Instead, the company likely wants new faces in the United States Championship scene. Whenever Rey does lose the belt, it will probably be to someone who hasn't held it yet. This could be LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, or another star from the blue brand not named Austin Theory.

