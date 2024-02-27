4 signs Rhea Ripley will break up with Dominik Mysterio soon 

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in all of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. For proof of The Eradicator's star power, all one has to do is check out the Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event. That entire stadium show was built around the talented performer.

For most of the past two years, Rhea has been known as a member of The Judgment Day. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh are also part of the faction, while Edge was originally the leader before being kicked out.

Throughout the stable's rise, Rhea and Dirty Dom have formed a bond and become an on-screen couple. The two have often been seen holding hands and calling each other pet names such as "Mami" and "Dom Dom."

All good things must come to an end, however. WWE has been teasing a breakup between the two performers. Some of the teases have been more direct, while others are more signified by how they're being used. What signs point to their impending split?

Below are four signs Rhea Ripley will break up with Dominik Mysterio soon.

#4. Rhea Ripley has already been distancing herself from The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

The most obvious sign of the two splitting up isn't just about Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as a unit, but Rhea's relationship with The Judgment Day as a whole. It appears that her time in the faction could soon be coming to an end.

For a long time, if you saw one member of the WWE faction, you would see them all. If they came out for promos in the ring, the entire stable would be out there and each member had their own mic time. That hasn't been the case for a while now, however.

While Priest, Balor, McDonagh, and even Mysterio are often seen together, Rhea Ripley frequently has her own promos and stories. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has been slowly sliding away from the stable and is often doing her own thing in the women's division.

#3. She has been acting more like a babyface lately

Expand Tweet

While being away from The Judgment Day certainly helps, another change Rhea Ripley has recently undergone is appearing more like a babyface in WWE. This goes beyond Mami simply being over with the audience, although that plays a factor in the situation too.

For a long time, Rhea Ripley has been popular with fans despite being a heel. She has so much personality, delivers on the microphone better than almost anybody, and can turn it up in the ring at a high level. Her popularity among fans isn't a major surprise even as a villain.

What is a surprise, however, is how she was positioned as a babyface throughout her feud with Nia Jax. WWE knew she'd be a massive hero in Australia, but even on episodes of RAW leading up to the event, Rhea was positioned as a babyface in peril.

Needless to say, that is a dramatic shift from how The Judgment Day operates, which further points to an impending separation.

#2. Ripley is always disagreeing with the group & hasn't been helping them win

Judgment Day

For a long time, fans could generally predict what would happen in a Judgment Day multi-man match. It also applied to most singles matches with male stars. They would battle quality babyfaces and seemingly be on the losing end until Rhea Ripley interfered.

Time and time again The Eradicator Of The Judgment Day helped Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest win bouts. She is directly responsible for much of their championship success within the group too. Rhea Ripley was also known for giving game plans to the stable.

In recent months, however, she has helped them far less. Rhea rarely gets involved in their matches, which is fitting since they never help her. Beyond that, she even takes issue with a lot of their actions. For example, she criticized Dominik Mysterio for giving Gunther grief on RAW.

#1. She seemingly took a shot at Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

The final sign that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio may soon be separating on TV comes down to their interactions on Monday Night RAW. The segments featured seemingly indicated that all is not well between the WWE performers.

For starters, during a verbal exchange between herself and Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley took a shot at Dominik Mysterio. She implied that she is greater than him and above him. While that may be true, he may not have liked it, perhaps even taking it as a shot.

While that is speculative, later on in the show the two had another disagreement. Rhea was unhappy that Dirty Dom stepped up to Gunther. He even had to try to smooth things over off-screen. At a certain point, attempts to fix things may fail.