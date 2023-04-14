4 signs Roman Reigns could be ready to add new members to The Bloodline

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania. However, his Bloodline brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, were not that lucky after losing their Undisputed Tag Team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

What The Tribal Chief hates the most is losing, and it is likely that he was not pleased with the turnout of The Usos' Night 1 'Mania match. In line with this, prior to the event, Jey was pretty much at a crossroads after what has transpired at this year’s Royal Rumble.

Now that The Bloodline is seemingly struggling to keep it together, its Head of the Table could be heavily considering ushering in some new blood into the family. Here are some signs that Reigns could add new members to the group.

#4 Main roster call ups

During the RAW after WrestleMania, the WWE Universe was expecting the promotion to call up several NXT stars to the main roster. However, this didn’t come to fruition.

Fans don't need to worry as these call-ups are likely to happen soon. Now that trust issues are slowly seeping through the cracks, Roman Reigns might consider adding Schism’s Ava Raine due to her Samoan descent, not to mention being the daughter of The Rock.

Another NXT standout is Xyon Quinn, who also has Samoan blood in him. If he gets called up, his intensity inside the ring will further solidify The Bloodline’s dominance in the main roster.

#3 A female member for The Bloodline?

Damage CTRL’s Bailey, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai have been getting a lot of screen time as of late, though hints of them falling apart are starting to get noticed.

This was seen before and after the Triple Threat match during this week’s RAW which featured IYO SKY, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven. The bout was to determine who will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship which SKY won.

Bailey was supposed to be the one to compete in that match, but both SKY and Kai opposed the idea. The frustration was evident on The Role Model’s face even after the match despite her teammate winning.

With that in mind, in the event that their trio crumbles, Dakota Kai – who also has Samoan blood, could be tapped by Roman Reigns to join his crew. Another thing worth noting is that her lineage was put on emphasis during WWE’s WrestleMania documentary.

#2 Sami Zayn’s backstage convo with The Bloodline’s Jey

After the events at this year’s Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns already has this feeling of distrust towards his Bloodline, especially with Jey Uso. Jey’s acts of defiance have been well-documented even before becoming a member of The Bloodline.

Jey can also be seen having backstage talks with Sami Zayn as the latter tries to convince him to get out of the faction. This continued even after he was reunited with the group. However, every time Jey and Zayn have this backstage chat, it is noticeable that Zayn is trying to talk some sense into him.

It’s just a matter of time before Roman Reigns finds out and does something about it.

#1 Rikishi teasing another Uso could also be a sign that Roman Reigns could be welcoming a new member

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to Instagram, revealing that another son of his has entered the fray of sports entertainment. Per his post, he revealed that his son – Thamiko T. Fatu, would be using the name Toko Uso as his ring name and asked fans to follow his son’s account with the blood and index pointing up emojis.

According to Ringside News, Toko Uso veered from pro-wrestling until the recent post from Rikishi. It’s not certain what made Toko lace up those wrestling boots, but pundits believe that he could be WWE bound. Additionally, he could be joining Roman Reigns as reinforcement in the event that his brothers Jimmy and Jey defect from the all-Samoan wrestling collective.

It was learned that he had already made an appearance in WWE during a Christmas segment on RAW back in 1997 alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Fans will just have to wait and see if such a move comes to fruition.

