4 signs Roman Reigns will return at WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Reigns in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

Paul Heyman turned his back on Punk and Reigns during the match and helped The Visionary emerge victorious. Bron Breakker aligned with Heyman and Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania and unleashed an attack on Reigns.

Listed below are four signs that Roman Reigns will return at Money in the Bank.

#4. Roman Reigns could attack Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this past Monday night on RAW. The winner of the match at the PLE next month will earn a future title shot at a time and place of their choosing.

Rollins came close to capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on the May 5 edition of WWE RAW, but CM Punk showed up with a steel chair to cause the match to end via disqualification.

Reigns could decide to return at Money in the Bank and attack Rollins during the match. There are no disqualifications in a ladder match, so Reigns may unleash a brutal beatdown on his former Shield stablemate next weekend to prevent him from capturing the Money in the Bank contract.

#3. He could cost Seth Rollins his MITB cash-in

Seth Rollins will likely have a plan at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 to help him win the ladder match. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could both get involved and assist Rollins in capturing the Money in the Bank contract.

Rollins may decide to cash in during the tag team bout featuring Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul versus World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The 39-year-old may consider it the perfect time to cash in, but Roman Reigns could return to ruin his opportunity. Reigns could cost Rollins his Money in the Bank cash-in, leading to an intense rivalry between the two stars moving forward.

#2. Roman Reigns may be the only star who can stop Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (now known as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley) were once known as the popular group The Shield. Seth Rollins betrayed the faction in 2014 and interfered at WWE WrestleMania XL in The Shield attire to play mind games with Reigns. It worked, as Reigns attacked him, and the distraction allowed Cody Rhodes to capture the title.

Reigns may be planning on returning the favor and playing mind games with Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank. The Shield's entrance music could hit just as the former World Heavyweight Champion is about to grab the MITB briefcase, and Rollins could lose focus.

Roman Reigns could make his way to the ring and have a brawl with Rollins. This distraction would ruin Rollins' chances of winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and prove that he was more obsessed with his rivalry with Reigns than becoming the World Heavyweight Champion again.

#1. Roman Reigns may return at Money in the Bank with backup

Seth Rollins is building an incredibly powerful faction on WWE RAW. He has aligned with Paul Heyman, whose wisdom will guide him to success. Rollins has also surrounded himself with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, two monsters who will protect him from other stars on the roster.

Roman Reigns likely wants revenge on Rollins and Breakker for their attack last month, but it would be a mistake to return alone. The former Undisputed WWE Champion could return alongside Lance Anoa'i to attack Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank next month.

